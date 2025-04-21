Jay Shetty, Lewis Hamilton, and Industry Titans Converge at the 2025 Beverage Forum

The Premier Beverage Industry Event Returns for Its 30th year with a Fresh Vision, Powerhouse Speakers, and Next-Level Programming that Will Shape the Future of the Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beverage Forum, the leading annual event for senior executives in the beverage industry, announces its landmark 2025 conference scheduled to take place on April 29-30 at the Westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach. This milestone year marks an exciting new chapter following the acquisition by L.A. Libations lead by visionary industry veteran Danny Stepper, who brings a fresh perspective to the Forum's distinguished legacy.

Celebrating its 30th year, The Beverage Forum continues to serve as the foremost gathering for over 300 distinguished guests, including top-tier industry leaders, innovative suppliers, financial analysts, and influential press members. The curated 2025 program delivers a comprehensive two-day experience featuring six keynote addresses, five expert panels, and two interactive workshops. Attendees will forge meaningful connections with decision-makers, gain insights into emerging market trends, and have the opportunity to explore strategic partnerships in the ever-changing beverage industry. Key speakers include:

Lewis Hamilton , Co-Founder & Partner, Almave

, Co-Founder & Partner, Almave Jay Shetty , Founder & Chief Purpose Officer, Juni

, Founder & Chief Purpose Officer, Juni Mike Cessario , Founder & CEO of Liquid Death

, Founder & CEO of Liquid Death Kat Cole, CEO, AG1

Rohan Oza , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Cavu Consumer Partners

, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Cavu Consumer Partners Kevin Nitz , VP, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Molson Coors Beverage Company

, VP, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Molson Coors Beverage Company Jack Sinclair , CEO, Sprouts Farmer's Market

"I'm truly excited to steward this year's Beverage Forum as we celebrate three decades of bringing together the most influential voices in the industry," said Danny Stepper, CEO and Co-Founder of L.A. Libations. "The evolution of this event reflects its enduring impact, and I'm honored to contribute to the conversations that will shape our industry's future. We're thrilled to welcome an extraordinary lineup of retailers, brands, and speakers bringing diverse expertise to the table."

L.A. Libations has established itself as a powerhouse in beverage innovation, instrumental in launching groundbreaking brands including Zico Coconut Water, Core Water, Body Armor, ZOA with Dwayne Johnson, and BERO – Tom Holland's premium non-alcoholic beer. Beyond advancing beverages that enhance consumer wellbeing, L.A. Libations demonstrates unwavering dedication to social responsibility through initiatives supporting families in Haiti and communities worldwide.

For more information about The Beverage Forum 2025, including registration details, speaker schedules, program updates, and retrospectives on previous conferences, you can visit beverageforum.com. To learn more about the visionary team behind this year's event, explore L.A. Libations' portfolio and mission at lalibations.com or follow their journey on Instagram for the latest developments and industry insights.

About The Beverage Forum:

The Beverage Forum is more than just an event—it's where the future of the beverage industry takes shape. As a premier gathering of thought leaders, trailblazers, and innovators, this forum brings together the brightest minds in the space, from emerging brands to global powerhouses. The leading and largest gathering for senior executives across the beverage industry, Beverage Forum annually welcomes over 700 distinguished guests, including top-tier industry leaders, retailers, innovative suppliers, financial analysts, and influential press members. As the most retail-centric all-beverage conference, it serves as the ultimate platform for decision-makers to connect, strategize, and shape the future of the industry.

About L.A. Libations:

L.A. Libations is a next-generation beverage incubator. At its core, the company consists of creators, seekers, motivators, and entrepreneurs. Always on the lookout for the next great beverage brand that satisfies an untapped need of the health-engaged consumer; the company's hustle is fueled by the collective dedication to health, wellness, and social responsibility. Most of all, L.A. Libations is a passionate tribe dedicated to bringing the most innovative, healthy, and tasty beverages to the world.

Media Contact

Emily Radzinski, Konnect Agency, 1 2813520000, [email protected]

SOURCE The Beverage Forum