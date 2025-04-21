Jay T. Attebery AACS, BSTM, MNCM, MISM, Exposes the Dangers of Diluted Faith in New Release

"A Madman's Gospel" challenges believers to confront sin and reclaim scriptural truth.

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blending the elements of a memoir, theological discourse, and psychological exploration, Jay T. Attebery AACS, BSTM, MNCM, MISM, has released his debut book "A Madman's Gospel: A Display of Christ in Our Modern World."

"A Madman's Gospel" delves into themes of faith, suffering, redemption, and the search for meaning. Through a reflective and introspective narrative, Attebery presents a journey that is both personal and universal, one that he hopes will resonate with those struggling with their spiritual well-being.

"When biblical scripture is misrepresented, it leads people away from God," said Attebery. "False premises become the foundation for deception, creating a faith built on lies. This type of distortion often blends truth with falsehood, making it easier for people to accept it as valid. That's the nature of Satan's process, enslaving humanity through sin. It's why returning to the true gospel message of Jesus Christ, grounded in scripture, is more important now than ever."

Attebery employs biblical references and theological arguments to support his viewpoints and examines the chosen sins that become acceptable, condoned, and even propagated in everyday life. He draws parallels between personal struggles and biblical teachings, particularly the life and suffering of Jesus Christ, and examines the tendency to fall into despair, urging readers to remember David, who knew he needed the power of God's holy spirit to restore his life.

"When we abandon scripture and reject a relationship with Christ, we create our own corrupted standards, chase false truths, and lose sight of God's authority," Attebery said. "Replacing Christ with anything else isn't just foolish, it's spiritually dangerous. The Days of Noah are in front of our faces, as is Christ's return."

Attebery plans to continue to share biblical truths in future books.

"A Madman's Gospel: A Display of Christ in Our Modern World"

By Jay T. Attebery AACS, BSTM, MNCM, MISM

ISBN: 9798385041190 (softcover); 9798385041206 (hardcover); 9798385041213 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jay T. Attebery AACS, BSTM, MNCM, MISM earned four degrees and is a retired prodigal son who considers himself a lay human. He enjoys studying the Bible and clarifying the hard things in Scripture and doctrine. A survivor of sexual abuse and a recovered alcoholic, he has been sober for more than 40 years and is living a life of compassion, repentance, and forgiveness.

