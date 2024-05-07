Jōb Industrial Services Announces Rebrand to Jōb EPC Company

"This new name helps place our core offering at the heart of who we are: a leading provider of comprehensive EPC services." - Jason Job, JEPCO Founder Post this

"For the past two decades, Jōb Industrial Services has been a valuable partner to heavy industry, refining and petrochemical markets across the United States," Job said. "We've built a reputation as a firm that provides top-tier engineering services, but that's not all we do. This new name helps place our core offering at the heart of who we are: a leading provider of comprehensive EPC services."

Although the company's name has slightly changed, one aspect remains: Jōb. During planning sessions, Vice President of Operations Randy Nelson and other members of the Jōb team emphasized the importance of combining the old with the new within the rebrand.

"People know the name 'Jōb' throughout the industry, and we knew we wanted to keep that as part of our identity," Randy said. "This way, Jōb EPC Company embraces the legacy we've created while looking to our future as a top-tier EPC provider."

The company's website, social media channels and other materials will be updated to reflect the new name and brand identity. Steve Wendel, Jōb EPC Company's president and chief executive officer, is optimistic about what the future holds under the new brand.

"Jōb EPC Company is excited to embark on this new chapter of our journey," said Steve. "With this rebrand, we're reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional EPC services to our clients while embracing our heritage as a trusted name in the industry. Our goal remains unchanged: to deliver innovative solutions that exceed expectations and drive success for our clients."

About Jōb EPC Company

Since 2005, Jōb EPC Company has delivered top-notch EPC, standalone engineering and specialty chemical optimization services for our clients within the refining, petrochemical, midstream, agricultural, mining and industrial sectors nationwide. By combining a talented team with cutting-edge technology, we're here to support you through the entirety of your project's life cycle. For more information, visit jobepc.com or Jōb EPC Company on Facebook.

Media Contact

Lisa Tyree, Jōb EPC Company, 1 713-202-3507, [email protected], jobepc.com

