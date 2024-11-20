JB International Launches Trilby Suite: A Game-Changer for International Employee and Researcher Compliance

JB International is proud to announce the official launch of Trilby Suite, a cutting-edge compliance management platform tailored for organizations hiring international employees and researchers. Trilby Suite empowers institutions to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of federal, state, and institutional regulations, ensuring they stay compliant in today's increasingly global workforce.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB International is proud to announce the official launch of Trilby Suite, a cutting-edge compliance management platform tailored for organizations hiring international employees and researchers. Trilby Suite empowers institutions to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of federal, state, and institutional regulations, ensuring they stay compliant in today's increasingly global workforce.

As international hires become essential to research institutions, universities, and companies, managing legal requirements like work authorizations, visa tracking, and regulatory reporting has become more challenging. Trilby Suite offers a complete, configurable solution to meet these needs, reducing the administrative burden while ensuring compliance with constantly changing laws.

"At JB International, we understand the critical importance of compliance in managing global talent," said Jason Baumgartner, CEO of JB International. "Trilby Suite simplifies the process for hiring institutions, ensuring they remain compliant, mitigate risks, and stay focused on advancing their core missions of education and research."

Key Features of Trilby Suite:

Automated Compliance Monitoring: Stay ahead of key deadlines and ensure compliance with all relevant regulations by automating the tracking of visas, work permits, and other critical documents.

Customizable Workflows: Easily configure workflows to reflect your organization's specific regulatory environment and internal policies, streamlining the management of complex international hires.

Comprehensive Reporting and Analytics: Generate robust reports that provide a clear picture of compliance across departments, facilitating audits and internal assessments.

Advanced Data Security: Ensure that sensitive employee and researcher information is protected with best-in-class security protocols, designed to meet stringent data protection requirements.

Roadmap for Future Development: Expanding to Student Management

Trilby Suite's current focus is on international employees and researchers, but JB International is committed to expanding the platform to address the needs of institutions that manage international student populations. Upcoming releases will include enhanced features to ensure compliance for student programs, further solidifying Trilby Suite as a comprehensive solution for all international compliance needs.

Launch Event

JB International will celebrate the official launch of Trilby Suite with an exclusive event on November 21st, featuring live demonstrations of its core functionalities. Additionally, on Friday, November 22nd, a Roadmap & Recap event will showcase where Trilby Suite is heading.

About JB International

JB International is a leader in providing technology solutions for compliance and global talent management. With a focus on simplifying the regulatory complexities of hiring international employees, JB International equips institutions with tools to manage international talent effectively while staying ahead of compliance requirements.

For more information on Trilby Suite or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.trilbysuite.com/ or contact Gillian Thiebe, [email protected].

