JB Warranties Announces Its New Integration with Workiz

"With JB360 now fully integrated with Workiz, HVAC and plumbing professionals can streamline warranty management like never before," said Kevin Thornton, Vice President of Dealer Business Services at JB Warranties. "It's designed to save time, add value, and give contractors a competitive edge."

Key features include a two-click warranty plan enrollment and claims process, ensuring that teams stay aligned with real-time updates on plan details and claim statuses. This simplified approach drives efficiency across the organization.

"Having an easy way to sell more warranties via our JB Warranties integration will provide skilled trade professionals with a powerful opportunity to differentiate themselves among consumers," Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "Not only can technicians distinguish themselves with stalwart consumer protections, but they can also increase overall sales, providing homeowners with a greater degree of trust in new equipment purchases."

Are you a current Workiz platform user? For more information about JB360 for Workiz, please visit https://info.jbwarranties.com/jb360-workiz.

Not a Workiz user? Click here to get signed up https://marketplace.jbwarranties.com/partners/Workiz

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American leader in warranty programs for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft. Learn more about JB Warranties at jbwarranties.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Matt Cosby – 214-556-4044 - [email protected]

ALL OTHER INQUIRIES CONTACT: 855-742-5522 - [email protected]

About Workiz

Workiz is the leader in AI-powered field service management, transforming how service businesses operate with a 24/7 intelligent platform built for speed, scalability, and customer-centric growth. Trusted by over 120,000 professionals, Workiz integrates scheduling, payments, communications, and customer engagement into one AI-powered operating system. From answering calls and dispatching jobs to automated follow-ups, it ensures every lead is captured and every customer interaction optimized. Built by industry experts and used by top service teams across North America, Workiz is more than software, it's the AI engine driving the future of field service, defining the standard for how modern businesses scale.

Matt Cosby, JB Warranties, 1 214-556-4044, [email protected], jbwarranties.com

