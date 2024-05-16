JB Warranties Announces New Integration with ServiceTitan

"With the integration of JB360 into ServiceTitan, we are improving how HVAC and plumbing contractors manage their warranty offerings," said Kevin Thornton, Vice President of Dealer Business Services at JB Warranties. Post this

"With the integration of JB360 into ServiceTitan, we are improving how HVAC and plumbing contractors manage their warranty offerings," said Kevin Thornton, Vice President of Dealer Business Services at JB Warranties. "This tool is designed to save time and add value, making warranty management a strategic advantage for our customers."

The integration features a two-click plan and claims filing process, simplifying the complexities traditionally associated with warranty administration. It ensures that all team members stay informed with up-to-date plan information and status updates, improving overall operational efficiency.

"As a beta customer, integrating JB360 with our ServiceTitan tenant is proving to be a great decision," adds Ryan Camp, President of Harrington Air Conditioning. We are leveraging warranties to provide our customers with the peace of mind and service levels they deserve. The JB360 integrated solution saves us time and provides us full visibility into warranty plans and claims to run our business efficiently and effectively service our customers."

"Our mission at ServiceTitan is to provide the trades industry with technology that can significantly improve the life of every single contractor, said Tyler Beesley, Vice President of Business Development at ServiceTitan." JB Warranties is a trusted brand in the HVAC and plumbing space. ServiceTitan is proud to join forces with their team to increase efficiency and convenience with the warranty process for our customers and the customers they serve."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the premier warranty provider in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners across the USA and Canada. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the leader in extended warranties as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

