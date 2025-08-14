JB Warranties' Clay Hobbs Named to The ACHR NEWS 2025 Top 40 Under 40 List

To me, this award represents what is possible when you find deep purpose in your work, work hard to make a difference, and surround yourself with amazing people. Post this

"Clay's results-driven mindset and customer-first leadership have transformed how we serve our partners," said Jenna Ochoa, President of JB Warranties. "He brings the rare combination of vision, grit, and heart—and we're thrilled to see his efforts honored by ACHR NEWS."

In his new role as VP of Operations, Hobbs is now leading company-wide efforts to optimize internal systems, enhance customer service processes, and scale JB Warranties' operational infrastructure to meet growing national demand.

Clay's co-workers agree on his impact. Matt Cosby, Director of Marketing at JB Warranties states, "Clay's reach extends far beyond mere financial success. Clay has been willing to raise his hand when leadership is needed, such as putting on different hats for our company. Take human resources for example. He has been instrumental in leading this organization's hiring process, which has helped JBW hire more men and women with a similar drive as himself."

The Top 40 Under 40 list by The ACHR NEWS highlights professionals under 40 who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and a forward-thinking approach to business in the HVAC industry. Hobbs joins a select group of rising stars who are not only excelling in their current roles but also shaping the trajectory of the trade.

"What an honor to be nominated and receive this recognition in this industry I deeply love," said Hobbs. "I'm extremely grateful for the support of all those who have joined me in this journey, especially my family: Megan, Chloe, and Hudson. To me, this award represents what is possible when you find deep purpose in your work, work hard to make a difference, and surround yourself with amazing people. With a grateful heart, thank you."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American leader in warranty programs for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft. Learn more about JB Warranties at jbwarranties.com.

About ACHR NEWS

Founded in 1926, ACHR NEWS (Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration NEWS) is the HVACR industry's most trusted independent news source for contractors, distributors, engineers, and manufacturers. Based in Birmingham, MI, it delivers comprehensive coverage of residential and commercial HVACR markets, including equipment updates, regulatory trends, business strategies, and technical best practices across print, digital, webinars, podcasts, and video.

