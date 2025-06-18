JB Warranties Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

"At JB Warranties, we believe that a strong culture isn't just a perk, it's the backbone of everything we do." Post this

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. JB Warranties is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"At JB Warranties, we believe that a strong culture isn't just a perk, it's the backbone of everything we do," said Jenna Ochoa, CEO of JB Warranties. "Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is an incredible honor that validates our commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. Our team shows up every day with grit, heart, and a relentless drive to serve our partners and customers, and this recognition is truly a reflection of their passion and dedication."

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American leader in warranty programs for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft. Learn more about JB Warranties at jbwarranties.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

