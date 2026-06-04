JB Warranties Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

"Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for the seventh time is an incredible honor and a reflection of the culture our team has built together." Jenna Ochoa, President, JB Warranties. Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for the seventh time is an incredible honor and a reflection of the culture our team has built together," said Jenna Ochoa, President of JB Warranties. "At JB Warranties, we believe that when you invest in your people, support their growth, and create an environment where they feel valued, success follows naturally. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who brings passion, innovation, and dedication to serving our customers every day."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American leader in warranty programs for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft. Learn more about JB Warranties at jbwarranties.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Matt Cosby – 214-556-4044 - [email protected]

ALL OTHER INQUIRIES CONTACT: 855-742-5522 - [email protected]

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business[PW1] . Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, [PW2] is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Matt Cosby, JB Warranties, 1 214-556-4044, [email protected], https://www.jbwarranties.com

SOURCE JB Warranties