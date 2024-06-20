JB Warranties Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

JB Warranties named among best workplaces

ARGYLE, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB Warranties has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment where our employees can thrive and succeed," says JB Warranties President Jeff Bohannan. "Thank you to all of our amazing employees for making JB Warranties a great place to work!"

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American Leader in wholesale warranty plan offerings to contractors and distributors in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing industries. JB Warranties agreement plans allow contractors to ensure their homeowner-customers are protected from unexpected repair costs for both labor and equipment when a new heating or air conditioning system purchase is made for their home. JB Warranties is backed by A-rated insurance protection, taking care of HVAC and plumbing contractors and their homeowner-customers across the USA and Canada. Their exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed them to grow steadily since their founding in 2008.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Matt Cosby, JB Warranties, 1 855-742-5522, [email protected], https://blog.jbwarranties.com/

SOURCE JB Warranties