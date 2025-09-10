J/Boats Announces New Official Massachusetts Dealer: East Coast Yacht Sales

"For sailors who value performance, reliability, and craftsmanship, J/Boats are unmatched. We look forward to connecting even more New Englanders with the perfect Sailboat for how they spend their time on the water." said Ben Knowles, President and Owner of East Coast Yacht Sales. Post this

Founded in 1986, East Coast Yacht Sales has built its reputation on representing world-class boatbuilders and helping boaters find the right vessel for their on-the-water lifestyle. J/Boats, known for their innovation, quality, and racing heritage, are a natural fit for the East Coast Yacht Sales portfolio.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with J/Boats and to represent the brand in Massachusetts," said Ben Knowles, President and Owner of East Coast Yacht Sales. "For sailors who value performance, reliability, and craftsmanship, J/Boats are unmatched. We look forward to connecting even more New Englanders with the perfect Sailboat for how they spend their time on the water."

As part of the announcement, ECYS is spotlighting one of the newest additions to the J/Boats lineup: the J/40. A walkthrough of this innovative model, filmed during the delivery to its new owners in Newport, Rhode Island, provides a firsthand look at the thoughtful design, interior comfort, and performance features that define the J/Boats brand.

Watch the full J/40 walkthrough video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1nYBm2A3-A

For over 35 years, East Coast Yacht Sales has built its reputation by pairing serious boaters with the right vessels for their adventures. With a dedicated team of experienced yacht consultants, ECYS focuses on real-world boating experience and long-term client relationships.

With offices spanning from Maine to Maryland, East Coast Yacht Sales offers both new and brokerage boats, along with decades of hands-on boating expertise. The addition of J/Boats to the Massachusetts office underscores East Coast Yacht Sales's continued commitment to providing top-tier brands and unmatched customer service up and down the East Coast.

For more information about J/Boats or to explore available models, visit www.ecys.com/new-yachts/j-boats/ or contact the East Coast Yacht Sales Manchester office.

