JC Construction & Remodeling Opens Emerald Kitchen and Bath - A Home Renovation Showroom for Sacramento Homeowners

JC Construction & Remodeling opens Emerald Kitchen & Bath in Sacramento. The new showroom is Northern California's largest kitchen and bath showroom, with high-quality supplies for luxury remodels. Post this

"Homeowners want to see all the options available for their home renovation projects, and see how the materials and finishes look in a real kitchen or bath setting." says Nick Mufdi, owner at JC Construction & Remodeling. "We wanted to create the most comprehensive showroom possible for customers in the Sacramento region, so they can see all their options and have confidence in their home improvement projects. They'll be able to see the quality of the materials going into their remodeling projects. Our mission is to give homeowners a beautiful home that helps them live a better life."

The Sacramento showroom is designed to display building and home renovation materials in a practical setting, helping consumers find the highest quality supplies for their homes, including:

Kitchen renovation: Premium cabinets, natural stone countertops, kitchen islands, stylish backsplashes, luxury sink fixtures, and lighting fixtures.

Bathroom remodeling: Vanities, shower enclosures, freestanding tubs, mirrors, flooring.

Flooring: Hardwood flooring, upscale laminate flooring, tile and vinyl flooring options.

Home remodeling: Wide varieties of designs and styles that help you transform your house into your dream home.

The showroom is open from 9AM to 6PM, Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call (916) 586-8822 or visit our website at https://emeraldkitchenbath.com.

About JC Construction & Remodeling

JC Construction & Remodeling is a general contractor specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, ADU building, room additions, flooring installation, cabinetry, countertop installation, and full home renovations. JC Construction serves homeowners in the Sacramento region with unparalleled workmanship, innovative design, and the highest quality materials.

Media Contact

Nick Mufdi, JC Construction & Remodeling, 1 916-644-7810, [email protected], https://jcconstruciton.us

SOURCE JC Construction & Remodeling