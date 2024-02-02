J.Crew Brings Virtual Closet Experience to Apple Vision Pro in Partnership with Obsess

In partnership with Obsess, J.Crew Delivers One of the First Immersive Shopping Experiences on Apple Vision Pro with Access to J.Crew Stylists Using FaceTime

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.Crew announced today that it has launched the "J.Crew Virtual Closet" app on Apple Vision Pro, the new spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences. Created in partnership with Obsess, the immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer, the experience allows users to shop J.Crew products in an interactive, ultra-high-definition 3D environment. The J.Crew Virtual Closet utilizes SharePlay, a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, to chat with J.Crew's expert stylists or host group calls to get others' opinions on looks.

"The J.Crew Virtual Closet is a first for the fashion industry—leveraging Apple's newest technology to immerse shoppers in a hyper-realistic styling experience with our brand," said Halsey Anderson, VP of Marketing at J.Crew. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Obsess to use this cutting-edge device to bring J.Crew into an exciting new era of spatial shopping and styling. We're particularly excited for our J.Crew stylists to use Apple Vision Pro to work with customers in a more dynamic way than ever before, via SharePlay in FaceTime. This incredible technology, combined with our rich brand heritage of best-in-class service, will provide endless styling capabilities."

In visionOS, J.Crew Virtual Closet users can explore a curated selection of the brand's products while also being able to examine the texture and quality of the materials at higher magnification than ever before. Through the app, users can use intuitive hand and eye movements to browse a selection of J.Crew items, and mix and match pieces in order to create an ideal outfit for any occasion and see how it looks on their personal in-app mannequin. The app also features incredibly realistic background scenes that will inspire users to both build a new wardrobe and update their existing one.

J.Crew Virtual Closet is an extension of the brand's web-based immersive experiences created by Obsess last year. The app will empower customers to make more informed, contextual purchase decisions.

"This groundbreaking experience for Apple Vision Pro is setting a new standard for shopping for fashion in the era of spatial computing," said Neha Singh, CEO and Founder of Obsess. "The ability to create outfit combinations for different occasions interactively and at a life-size scale in the J.Crew Virtual Closet app is a novel e-commerce utility. In addition, the ability for a J.Crew stylist to style outfits remotely with a customer via SharePlay is the most advanced form of digital clienteling available today."

J.Crew Virtual Closet for Apple Vision Pro can be downloaded for free on the App Store in visionOS, accessible only via Apple Vision Pro. Styling appointments will be available to book starting end of February.

About Obsess:

Obsess is the leading immersive shopping platform that enables brands and retailers to create fully branded, discovery-driven 3D e-commerce experiences on their websites and on Apple Vision Pro. The company has launched over 300 immersive experiences for global brands across the fashion, beauty, luxury, home, retail, CPG, grocery and media categories. Obsess is creating the next-generation online shopping interface. Every Obsess virtual experience is built for cross- platform distribution, so that brands can increase ROI and extend their virtual footprint across the web, mobile, gaming platforms and Apple Vision Pro. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email [email protected].

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group (JCG) is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer and family of great American brands: J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and Madewell—each distinct in their identities yet together possess a shared purpose. The J.Crew Group builds iconic brands and products, creating a destination for personal style that endures. As of October 28, 2023, the Company operates 120 J.Crew retail stores, 154 Madewell stores, and 215 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States, and maintains a robust ecommerce presence. For more information visit jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, and madewell.com.

Media Contacts

For Obsess:

Danielle Poggi

Berns Communications Group [email protected]

For J.Crew:

Lauren Sawyer [email protected]

SOURCE Obsess