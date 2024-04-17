JDASC Reorganizes to Promote Digital Asset Securities Initiative

"The new primary focus of JDASC is to have crypto currencies, including Bitcoin and Ether classified as securities by the SEC." Post this

Blackrock: "Although many observers believe this is unlikely at present, there is no guarantee that the current 21 million supply cap for outstanding bitcoin, which is estimated to be reached by approximately the year 2140, will not be changed. If a hard fork changing the 21 million supply cap is widely adopted, the limit on the supply of bitcoin could be lifted, which could have an adverse impact on the value of bitcoin and the value of the Shares."

JDASC continued by stating that both Ether and Bitcoin also now easily pass the Howey test, which requires both to be classified as securities by the SEC. Both crypto assets satisfy all four "prongs" of the Howey test: 1. "An investment of money" (fiat or crypto, a written investment contract is NOT required), 2. "In a common enterprise" (The Ethereum blockchain and Bitcoin blockchain each function as a horizontal virtual enterprise), 3. "With an expectation of profit" (Although originally "created" as P2P currency payment systems. Both Ether and Bitcoin now function 99% as speculative investments). 4. To be derived from the efforts of others (Ethereum blockchain developers, stakeholders, other crypto currencies and NFTS which utilize the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin miners Bitcoin Core developers and now, the spot Bitcoin EFT platforms).

JDASC supports CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commision) chair Rostin Behnam request for "Regulatory clarity for the crypto industry to ensure investors are appropriately protected." JDASC supports having all crypto currencies including Bitcoin and Ether classified as "Virtual digital asset securities" a new financial investment category identified and regulated by the SEC to replace the 1946 Howey test, instead of Bitcoin and Ether being classified the same as real-world commodities such as gold and corn.

