JDASC urges SEC to delay bitcoin ETF approvals until after "Satoshi Nakamoto" identity trial

JDASC (Joint Digital Asset Standards Council) is urging the SEC to delay all bitcoin ETF approvals until conclusion of the Satoshi Nakamoto identity court case, scheduled to begin on February 5th.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDASC and CMTLabs founder, John Deters stated "Mr. Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, is scheduled to appear in court to prove he is Satoshi Nakamoto beginning on February 5th. Mr. Wright claims he created bitcoin and the bitcoin core protocol and is suing over a dozen bitcoin core developers and companies for bitcoin copyright ownership infringements. His copyright claims include the bitcoin white paper, bitcoin file format and bitcoin blockchain database. The bitcoin whitepaper copyright ownership resolution will not financially impact the ETF bitcoin value proposition. The other two copyright claims, could definitely have a major impact on the value of a bitcoin ETF, if Mr. Wright prevails in court."