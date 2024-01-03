JDASC urges SEC to delay bitcoin ETF approvals until after "Satoshi Nakamoto" identity trial

JDASC (Joint Digital Asset Standards Council) is urging the SEC to delay all bitcoin ETF approvals until conclusion of the Satoshi Nakamoto identity court case, scheduled to begin on February 5th.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDASC and CMTLabs founder, John Deters stated "Mr. Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, is scheduled to appear in court to prove he is Satoshi Nakamoto beginning on February 5th. Mr. Wright claims he created bitcoin and the bitcoin core protocol and is suing over a dozen bitcoin core developers and companies for bitcoin copyright ownership infringements. His copyright claims include the bitcoin white paper, bitcoin file format and bitcoin blockchain database. The bitcoin whitepaper copyright ownership resolution will not financially impact the ETF bitcoin value proposition. The other two copyright claims, could definitely have a major impact on the value of a bitcoin ETF, if Mr. Wright prevails in court."
Deters continued, "The fact is, Mr. Wright has been granted over 800 blockchain patents and has an additional 3000 pending. Based on the JDASC USPTO review, Mr. Wright appears to own a number of bitcoin related blockchain patents, which depending on how enforced, could severely impact bitcoin block chain functionality and investment value propositions. JDASC reviewed the MIT open source blockchain protocol and determined Mr. Wright's blockchain patents appear to be valid. Potentially billions of dollars in consumer investment capital could flow into bitcoin ETFs if approved. The same bitcoin EFT exchanges would also receive billions of dollars in transactions fees if bitcoin began to collapse, triggering massive client panic selling. JDASC strongly encourages the SEC to delay bitcoin EFT approval on behalf of consumer/retail bitcoin ETF investors until the court decides if Mr. Wright is, or is not, Satoshi Nakamoto and if he owns the bitcoin blockchain related copyrights.
Deters further stated " It may be too late and I realize this press release is a last minute, 11th hour appeal to the SEC, to delay all bitcoin ETF approvals until after the Satoshi Nakamoto court ruling. JDASC was approved as a non-profit, public benefit corporation by California just over a week ago. Despite not having the JDASC website ready, I felt it was imperative to try and reach the SEC and voice JDASC consumer investor protection concerns."
JDASC (Joint Digital Asset Standards Council) is a non-profit, public benefit, consumer protection California corporation recently formed to establish industry wide digital asset standards and consumer investor protections.
