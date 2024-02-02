JDG Entertainment releases comedy "FLAVIO" starring Griselda actor, Christian Gnecco-Quintero

'This is the greatest film ever made, and it is an honor to have it be presented on the prestigious medium of the internet. This is for the people' said Flavio. Post this

The film follows Flavio, a struggling Mexican actor, who will go to any length to achieve his destiny as a big-time Hollywood star. Even if it means appeasing a talent agent seeking revenge.

The film did not premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, or Sundance, but it has been called 'a cinematic triumph' by Flavio's mom.

Watch the film HERE.

The poster is available HERE.

About JDG Entertainment

Founded by Director Jared Douglas, JDG Entertainment is known for its authentic stories that both entertain and better reflect the world around us. One that is diverse, complex, and filled with love, struggle, and resilience. Working across a wide range of platforms, JDG Entertainment recently released the feature film, The Sound of The Wind, and new media series, Film For Her, a collection of poetry adaptations based on the work of Orion Carloto.

