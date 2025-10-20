JDM Partners Appoints Torry Berntsen as Co-Chief Executive Officer

"Torry brings world-class financial expertise that perfectly complements JDM's acclaimed investment and development capabilities," said Jerry Colangelo. Post this

"Torry brings world-class financial expertise that perfectly complements JDM's acclaimed investment and development capabilities," said Mr. Colangelo. "His deep understanding of complex markets, deal structuring, and global capital flows will be invaluable as we continue to pursue large-scale, transformational real estate opportunities. Having been associated with Torry for years, we know his leadership philosophy and integrity align seamlessly with our mission to develop and invest in projects that create lasting value for communities and stakeholders alike."

This new strategic leadership addition reinforces JDM Partners' status as a premier player in large-scale real estate development and investment, with the company having been part of two of the largest real estate transactions in Arizona's history. The company orchestrated the record-setting sale of the Marina Heights office complex - the largest office transaction in the state's history - an intricate deal involving a leaseback arrangement, development agreement with property tax abatement, and multiple partnership structures. Equally, JDM Partners facilitated the sale of 37,000 acres in the Phoenix West Valley to the Howard Hughes Corporation, with JDM retaining significant ownership. The master planned community, formerly known as Douglas Ranch, is now being developed as the community of Teravalis.

"Torry's appointment represents a natural evolution for JDM Partners as we continue on our trajectory of impactful and transformative projects," said Mr. Shultz. "His proven ability to build high-performance teams and drive results in sophisticated financial environments, combined with his entrepreneurial mindset, positions us perfectly for our next phase of growth. We've known Torry for years, and we have always been impressed by his strategic vision and execution capabilities."

Mr. Berntsen's banking expertise spans all aspects of commercial and investment banking, skills that directly enhance JDM Partners' ability to identify, finance, and execute large-scale real estate opportunities. Mr. Berntsen's global perspective - with his experience leading operations across multiple continents and managing relationships with multinational corporations - brings valuable strategic depth to JDM's expanding portfolio.

As Co-CEO, Mr. Berntsen's focus will include expanding JDM's investment platform, developing strategic partnerships with institutional capital sources, and leveraging his extensive network to identify new market opportunities across key growth regions. His appointment signals JDM's commitment to scaling operations, while maintaining the company's reputation for delivering exceptional, community-centered developments.

"I am honored to join JDM Partners and work alongside Jerry, Mel, and their terrific team," said Mr. Berntsen. "JDM has built a distinguished legacy of excellence and has proven its ability to execute some of the most complex and significant real estate transactions, particularly in the Southwest. I look forward to applying my financial expertise and global perspective to help drive JDM's continued success and expansion into new markets."

