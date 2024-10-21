JDM Technology Group Acquires ERP Software Provider, Degama Systems

"We look forward to working with the Degama team to continue building on its long standing tradition of innovation." Post this

"Like JDM, Degama was built on a foundation of strong customer relationships and a desire to help businesses work efficiently across their entire operation," said Streamline CEO Mitchell Zulinick and Degama President Tom Greenwood in a joint statement on the transaction. "We believe Degama and its customers will see substantial benefits from this new ownership, which shares our commitment to customer satisfaction and long term growth."

As a global company with more than 30 software businesses worldwide, JDM Technology Group has extensive software expertise and a global development team. The company is known for its people first approach and commitment to never "end of life" its software.

"We're pleased to welcome Degama to the JDM team," said CEO Jim McFarlane. "Acquiring Degama is part of our ongoing buy and build strategy. It strengthens our ERP portfolio and expands our ability to provide integrated, end to end solutions to our clients. We look forward to working with the Degama team to continue building on its long standing tradition of innovation."

Degama Systems will continue to operate as its own brand. Tom Greenwood will assist with the transition.

About Degama

Degama is a leading provider of ERP software to the transportation industry. It offers more than a dozen modules, including accounting, dispatch, and fleet maintenance – all designed to streamline business operations and improve efficiency. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Degama has been serving mid size to large trucking firms across Canada and the United States for more than 40 years.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering B2B software systems for the design, operations, construction, and maintenance industries with more than 17,000 customers in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing 600+ staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, PowerCad, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; AerieHub, AllMax Software, Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Degama, Deneb Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, Mobile-Punch, MPulse Software, Penta Technologies, STRUXI, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Elle Shum, JDM Technology Group, 8006658966, [email protected], https://jdmtechnologygroup.com/

