JDM Technology Group Acquires Leading Field Service Management Software Provider, Successware

Successware's flagship product is a complete cloud-based platform that helps service contractors manage their entire operation more effectively. The software allows users to schedule and dispatch technicians easily, while its call handling features streamline communication and enhance customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to welcome Successware to JDM," said Jim McFarlane, CEO of JDM Technology Group. "The acquisition not only expands our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to supporting residential service contractors. Our priority is to ensure a seamless transition and to continue providing the reliable, high quality service that Successware users have come to rely on."

"Joining JDM Technology Group marks a new chapter for us, and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Successware President, Paul Carmody. "With JDM's support, we will continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Successware will continue to operate as its own brand. Authority Brands will support and assist with the transition.

The acquisition of Successware is part of JDM Technology Group's ongoing strategy to expand its offerings and enhance its position as one of the largest global suppliers of B2B software for the design, operations, construction, and maintenance industries. With this acquisition, JDM now operates 34 companies which serve more than 18,000 customers worldwide.

Advising Successware and Authority Brands were Raymond James as the exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig as legal counsel.

About Successware

Successware is an industry-leading service management software provider for the home services contractor industry dedicated to helping ensure customers have all the resources they need to manage and grow their business.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering B2B software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 180,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 600 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, PowerCad, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; AerieHub, AllMax Software, Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Degama, Deneb Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, Mobile-Punch, MPulse Software, Penta Technologies, STRUXI, Successware, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

