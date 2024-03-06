JDM Technology Group Expands Construction Software Offering Acquiring Penta Technologies and STRUXI

"We're pleased to welcome Penta and STRUXI to the group and we're confident that this acquisition will allow us to create new value and opportunities for its customers." Post this

STRUXI specializes in construction labor management, offering field management software and labor cost management software that help contractors easily capture, track, and report on labor costs.

"I'm proud of the companies we've built. Thanks to the dedication and efforts of our Penta and STRUXI teams, we've helped hundreds of contractors meet their business challenges head on," said owner Karl Koenig, in a statement on the transaction. "This next step will allow that legacy to continue."

Penta and STRUXI join a growing lineup of construction software companies in JDM's construction software portfolio, including Computer Guidance Corporation, Explorer Software, JOBPOWER, and Maestro Technologies. The newly acquired companies will continue to operate as their own brands. Penta management will assist with the transition.

"Our acquisition of Penta and STRUXI is part of our ongoing strategy to buy and build exceptional software so we can continue to provide our customers with the best possible solutions," said JDM CEO Jim McFarlane. "We're pleased to welcome Penta and STRUXI to the group and we're confident that this acquisition will allow us to create new value and opportunities for its customers."

Shea & Company, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Penta and STRUXI on the transaction.

About Penta Technologies

Penta Technologies develops enterprise construction software and point solutions that help construction, service, and engineering enterprises increase productivity. From the job site to the corner office, Penta's complete suite of software applications helps construction businesses manage their field labor force and eliminate paper based field reporting. With integrated multi-company financials, projects, service, labor, and equipment to analytics, document imaging, workflow and mobile field software, Penta helps ensure that engineering and construction firms' best practices are leveraged more consistently across their organizations to help them do what they do — even better.

About STRUXI

STRUXI specializes in construction labor management solutions, offering field management software and labor cost management software that help contractors effortlessly capture, track, and report on labor costs. Its construction software improves the accuracy of real time labor cost data, empowering construction businesses to make informed decisions that drive success.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering B2B software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 180,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 600 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, PowerCad, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; AerieHub, AllMax Software, Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Deneb Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, Mobile-Punch, MPulse Software, Penta Technologies, STRUXI, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Elle Shum, JDM Technology Group, 8006658966, [email protected], https://jdmtechnologygroup.com

SOURCE JDM Technology Group