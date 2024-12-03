JDM Technology Group Strengthens Construction Management Software Offerings with Buildlogic Acquisition

"We are thrilled to welcome Buildlogic to the JDM family of companies. This acquisition allows us to offer even more robust and local solutions to the Australian and Asia-Pacific region." - Jim McFarlane, CEO of JDM Technology Group Post this

Buildlogic will join JDM Technology Group's extensive portfolio of construction software companies, which includes industry leaders such as CSSP, LEVESYS, RedSkyIT, Explorer Software, and more. It will continue to operate as its own brand.

Andrew Revie, Technical Director of Buildlogic said "Joining JDM Technology Group is an exciting opportunity for us. We have always been dedicated to supporting our customers with top-notch software and local Australian support. With JDM Technology Group's global resources and expertise, we can further enhance our software and continue to drive success for our clients."

Buildlogic will join Levesys and CSSP as part of JDM's Australian construction management group. Phil Johnstone will assume the role of Managing Director of Buildlogic, overseeing the day to day operations. Andrew Revie will continue to lead product development and assist with the transition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Buildlogic to the JDM family of companies," said CEO Jim McFarlane. Their commitment to delivering exceptional construction management solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible tools to our customers. This acquisition allows us to offer even more robust and local solutions to the Australian and Asia-Pacific region."

About Buildlogic

Buildlogic is an Australian construction management software company dedicated to delivering tailored solutions for the building and construction industry. With a focus on user-friendly design and comprehensive support, Buildlogic helps developers, builders, and contractors streamline their projects and achieve greater success.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering B2B software systems for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industries with over 180,000 users served in 40 countries on 7 continents, employing over 600 staff. The JDM Technology Group's core philosophy is a long-term commitment to customer support and service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include Buildlogic, CavSoft, CSSP, CostCon, LEVESYS, Nimbus, Plusfactor, PowerCad, and Spearhead Software in Australia and New Zealand; AerieHub, AllMax Software, Builder Software Tools, Computer Guidance Corporation, ConEst Software, Degama, Deneb Software, Explorer Software, EPAC, IndustrySmarts, JOBPOWER, Maestro Technologies, MicroMain Corporation, Mobile-Punch, MPulse Software, Penta Technologies, STRUXI, TeamWORKS, and Vision InfoSoft in North America; and Estimate, Integrity, RedSkyIT, Rendra, and Safran in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Elle Shum, JDM Technology Group, 8006658966, [email protected], https://jdmtechnologygroup.com/

SOURCE JDM Technology Group