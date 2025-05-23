JDog Brands Names Thom Starke as COO and President of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care

A U.S. Army Veteran and longtime leader within JDog, Starke will oversee operations and support franchise growth nationwide.
BERWYN, Pa., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDog Brands, the Veteran centric company offering franchise opportunities through JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care, is proud to announce the promotion of Thom Starke to COO and President of both brands. A decorated U.S. Army Officer, combat Veteran, and long-time JDog leader, Starke brings a legacy of service, mentorship, and operational excellence to this new role.
Starke has been a part of the JDog family for nearly a decade, starting in the field as an Operations Manager and General Manager for local franchise operations before serving as Vice President of Operations and Training at JDog Headquarters. His unique combination of military leadership, small business ownership, and community service has made him a powerful force in JDog's mission to empower Veterans and their families through entrepreneurship.
"Thom's leadership journey has always been about service—first to his country, then to his community, and now to our franchisees," said Jerry Flanagan, Founder and CEO of JDog Brands. "He lives the values of Respect, Integrity, and Trust, and his deep understanding of what it takes to run a successful JDog franchise makes him the right person to lead both of our service brands forward."
In his new role, Starke will oversee the strategic direction and operational execution of both JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care, working closely with franchisees to drive performance, enhance training, and expand the impact of the JDog mission nationwide.
"My goal is simple," said Starke. "To lead, mentor, and support our franchise owners as they build businesses rooted in purpose and service. We have a unique opportunity to continue changing lives—of Veterans, of families, and of the communities we serve."
A native of Long Island and a long-time resident of the Philadelphia area, Starke also serves on the Board of Directors for Heroic Gardens and has held leadership roles with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was named Veteran of the Year in 2006 by the Pennsylvania District 16 VFW and continues to advocate for Veteran causes nationwide.
