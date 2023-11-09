JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Receives 2023 Hire Vets Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

"The most successful companies prioritize the reason behind their work, rather than simply the what and the how, and with JDog, our purpose is to provide employment opportunities for Veterans. We do so in a way that reflects their unique skills and experiences." Post this

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling North Idaho joins 858 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring Veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and Veteran integration assistance criteria, including Veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of Veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for Veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for Veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining Veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process,

visit HIREVets.gov.There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

