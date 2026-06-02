JdV by Hyatt and The Mushroom Cowboy Announce Summertime Morning DJ Series, "The Skyline Spin"

Kicking off on June 27 at Hotel 50 Bowery in New York City, the series will bring daytime coffee, music, and community-focused gatherings to select JdV by Hyatt hotel rooftops across the country

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JdV by Hyatt, a Hyatt lifestyle brand that offers a collection of independent, neighborhood-inspired hotels, today announced a four-city summer activation at select JdV by Hyatt rooftops, in collaboration with The Mushroom Cowboy, the Austin-based lifestyle brand known for its community-first daytime music series, "The Morning Spin." Titled "JdV by Hyatt and The Mushroom Cowboy present: The Skyline Spin," the activations are anticipated to span Hotel 50 Bowery in New York City, The Barnett in New Orleans, LA, tommie Austin in Austin, TX, and Mission Pacific Beach Resort in Oceanside, CA. All events are free with an RSVP and open to the public while space allows.

"The JdV by Hyatt brand has always been about celebrating the culture that makes a city and all of its unique little pockets worth visiting, and what The Mushroom Cowboy has created with 'The Morning Spin' events perfectly embodies that spirit. The joy of life is truly at the core of our two brands, and we hope that 'The Skyline Spin' can be an event where our guests and local neighbors converge for a moment of joyful morning revelry fueled by coffee, dance music, and a unique shared experience," said Erin Lindsey, RVP of Brand and Marketing, JdV by Hyatt.

"The Skyline Spin" marks The Mushroom Cowboy's first national hotel brand collaboration and extends the spirit of their signature "Morning Spin" series – a daytime coffee and DJ set experience rooted in Austin's creative and wellness culture – to four distinct JdV by Hyatt hotels across the country. The collaboration brings together two lifestyle brands, both anchored in celebrating connection, individuality, and the joy of life.

"'The Morning Spin' was always about creating a space where people could show up as themselves, connect over great coffee and music, and feel like they belonged somewhere. Collaborating with the JdV by Hyatt brand lets us bring that feeling to four new cities and four new communities this summer," said Ryan Robinson, Founder and Creative Director, The Mushroom Cowboy. "These are hotels that are genuinely rooted in their neighborhoods, and that's the only kind of place we'd want to take 'The Skyline Spin.'"

Offering high-energy bursts of joy and blending locally inspired, specialty coffee, DJ sets, and wellness-forward social culture, "The Skyline Spin" speaks to the growing appetite for daytime experiences that center around wellness and genuine connection.

ANTICIPATED "THE SKYLINE SPIN" SCHEDULE

Hotel 50 Bowery | New York, N.Y. | Saturday, June 27, 2026

Launching during Pride weekend at Hotel 50 Bowery, the 229-room downtown tower anchoring the crossroads of Chinatown and the Bowery, the first activation in the series will take place at The Crown, the hotel's iconic rooftop bar with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

The Barnett | New Orleans, La. | Saturday, July 25, 2026

"The Skyline Spin" arrives at The Barnett, the 234-room Warehouse Arts District lifestyle hotel at 600 Carondelet Street, bringing morning grooves to a city long celebrated for its nightlife, music, and culinary legacy.

tommie Austin | Austin, Texas | Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

The hometown stop during Austin Pride brings "The Skyline Spin" back to where both brands are based. Set at tommie Austin's rooftop pool and bar in the heart of downtown, the August event celebrates the newly shared Austin roots of the JdV by Hyatt brand and The Mushroom Cowboy, connecting the national series to its local origins.

Mission Pacific Beach Resort | Oceanside, Calif. | Saturday, September 12, 2026

The series will come to a close on the California coast at Mission Pacific Beach Resort in Oceanside, a coastal lifestyle property situated just steps from the Pacific shoreline.

All events are free with RSVP and open to all while space allows. For more information regarding the JdV by Hyatt brand, visit www.hyatt.com/jdv-by-hyatt or follow the brand on Instagram at @jdvhotels. To stay up to date on all events and The Mushroom Cowboy happenings, visit www.themushroomcowboy.com/event-list or follow the brand on Instagram at @themushroomcowboy.

Event dates and locations are subject to change and are subject to weather conditions. The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About JdV by Hyatt

The JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of independent hotels that exhibit personality and joy. True to its namesake, joie de vivre, the properties are vibrant reflections of their surroundings, inviting guests to embrace discovery in their travels. Enjoy World of Hyatt benefits with eligible stays at JdV by Hyatt hotels – discover more here.

About The Mushroom Cowboy

The Mushroom Cowboy is an Austin-based lifestyle brand blending art, apparel, music, and community through elevated experiences designed to bring people together. Its signature event series, The Morning Spin, has quickly become one of the fastest-growing daytime music activations in the country, drawing hundreds of attendees per event and reaching thousands online through organic content and influencer amplification. Each Morning Spin transforms a unique venue into a vibrant daytime gathering where people from all backgrounds come together to connect, discover new music, and start their day with good energy. By collaborating with local businesses, artists, DJs, and cultural spaces, The Mushroom Cowboy highlights the creative spirit that makes each city unique. More than just an event series, The Mushroom Cowboy represents a growing cultural movement centered around inclusivity, creativity, wellness, and the power of music to bring people together.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Media Contact:

JdV by Hyatt

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Media Contact

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