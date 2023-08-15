JDXpert Joins the Elite Ranks of the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an absolute honor. Our team's dedication, grit, and innovative spirit are evident in the work we do for and with our customers. Tweet this

JDXpert's CEO, Andrew Ellerhorst, expressed his gratitude and excitement: "JDXpert is an extraordinary team! Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an absolute honor. Our team's dedication, grit, and innovative spirit are evident in the work we do for and with our customers. While this is a significant milestone, we're committed to upholding a high standard of excellence for our partners and most importantly our customers

JDXpert also shines regionally and by sector, ranking 91 in North Carolina, 437 in the software sector, and 23 in the Raleigh/Cary area.

"This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the trust our customers place in us. At JDXpert, we're committed to helping businesses navigate the intricacies of job information management and we continue to grow rapidly because of that commitment. I want to sincerely thank the JDXpert team, our partners and our customers for their continued support."

Inc. 5000 has a rich legacy of spotlighting burgeoning giants, with former alumni like Facebook, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s editor-in-chief, remarked, "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

**About JDXpert**

JDXpert is the leading solution for job information management, providing the structure and efficiencies HR professionals need to construct, manage, and store job information. With our software, HR teams can define a clear and comprehensive picture of their organization's jobs, providing valuable insights and a stable foundation for recruitment, development, compliance, and compensation programs. As pioneers in job information management, we're dedicated to equipping businesses with unparalleled solutions to manage their job information with speed, control, and confidence. Learn more at jdxpert.com.

**Methodology**

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

**About Inc.**

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

