Jean Ibañez Payne, CEO and Founder of TI Verbatim Consulting, Named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

"During these trying business times, it was energizing to be with women who are committed to supporting each other," Ibañez Payne said. "I realized that we are never alone and that we need cheerleaders and protectors to push us forward. Being a recipient of the 2025 Enterprising Women Award was a great recognition for TI Verbatim Consulting and the hard work we as a business have invested in its success. The event allowed me to talk about Military Sexual Abuse and the work that remains to be done to advance the fight against this prominent disease in the Armed Forces."

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference presented two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration concluded with a spotlight on each honoree at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner. The conference celebrated the 25th anniversary of Enterprising Women magazine.

About Jean Ibáñez Payne:

Jean Ibáñez Payne is a passionate advocate for women who have experienced trauma and feel lost in its aftermath. Her journey is one of resilience and empowerment, overcoming unimaginable challenges that began in her childhood. Jean's early years were marked by abuse, and her adult life saw further trauma, including repeated sexual assault during her military service. Despite these hardships, Jean emerged fiercely determined to reclaim her life and rewrite her story.

Today, Jean offers hope to abuse survivors through coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements. Her story is about determination, inspiring others to reclaim their worth and live a life filled with purpose and joy.

