Jean Tali Joins CaliberMind as New B2B SaaS Sales Executive

DENVER, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CaliberMind, the marketing decision engine that helps B2B marketers make sense of complicated data to get dependable results, today announces that Jean Tali has joined the company as its new Executive Vice President of Sales. Jean brings over twenty years of experience in SaaS and enterprise sales, management, and operations to CaliberMind's leadership team. Her role will be instrumental to the company's revenue and customer experience goals as it scales to serve a growing customer base.

Jean has led many sales departments to success in various managerial roles at mid to large-sized organizations and start-ups. Her previous experience includes VP of Enterprise Sales at LeanData, Area VP Mid Market Sales at Marketo, VP of Sales at Full Circle Insights and Coupa Software, and managerial roles at Dell and Microsoft. As CaliberMind grows into a larger enterprise, Jean will be responsible for driving and managing its sales and growth initiatives.

"Jean's track record and reputation are unmatched, along with her commitment to serving customers with integrity and thoughtfulness," said Eric Westerkamp, CEO of CaliberMind. "Her experience scaling similar organizations in the martech space, such as Marketo, is key to our success as we look to help marketers make better growth decisions. We're thrilled to welcome her to our team."

"Marketers are under enormous pressure in today's economic climate to reduce spend, prove program ROI, and support a company's growth plan. CaliberMind has the best solution to help them answer tough questions through data and insights and make these important decisions with confidence. I'm excited to be on board," said Jean Tali, Executive Vice President of Sales of CaliberMind.

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind brings order to the chaos of conflicting buyer signals. Unlike do-it-yourself attribution models built on brittle, disjointed data, CaliberMind's Marketing Decision Engine works in harmony with Revenue Technology stacks to capture and map the outcomes that drive growth. For more information, visit calibermind.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

