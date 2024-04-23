Jeanelle Maraid announces the release of 'Marrying the Boogeyman'

New book candidly reveals author's abusive marriage as well as her eventual escape, healing, and passion for advocacy in order to help bring awareness, education, understanding, and change to anyone enduring abuse, now and in the future

OSCEOLA, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeanelle Maraid had no understanding that what her husband was doing to her was domestic abuse since it was not violent. She did not have the words to describe it but knows monsters are real because she married one, stared into his eyes, and felt his evil. His mission was to destroy every part of her and transform her into his hopeless, helpless, and frightened prey. Now she has a mission to change how the world views domestic abuse and protect other human beings from the wrath of these monsters.

In a courageous retelling of her story, "Marrying the Boogeyman: The Hidden Evils of Domestic Abuse" (published by Balboa Press) candidly reveals details of Maraid's abusive marriage as well as her eventual escape, healing, and passion for advocacy in order to help bring awareness, education, understanding, and change to anyone enduring abuse, now and in the future. She shares the eye-opening story of an abuse survivor who became a fierce warrior determined to bring exposure and accountability to monsters who purposely hurt those who love them.

"This book narrates a raw and deeply personal account of the widespread horrors endured by millions worldwide, concealed from public view. I poured my emotions into recounting my journey, aiming to evoke in readers the visceral experience of every phase: from the inception of the relationship, through the harrowing marriage, the courageous escape, the process of healing, advocacy and activism, to the eventual restoration of my spirit," Maraid explains. She further emphasizes, "All forms of domestic abuse and violence stem from dynamics of power, control, dominance, and the erosion of boundaries. The actual abuse and violence serve as mechanisms to establish and perpetuate this control. Often, abuse begins so insidiously that victims remain unaware until it intensifies over time, potentially culminating in physical violence, though not always. Moreover, leaving an abusive situation does not necessarily end the abuse; in some cases, it exacerbates."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Maraid answered, "I want readers to feel the passion I have in using my story to help bring vital awareness and understanding of what domestic abuse really looks and feels like." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845609-marrying-the-boogeyman

"Marrying the Boogeyman: The Hidden Evils of Domestic Abuse"

By Jeanelle Maraid

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765247655

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765247648

E-Book | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765247631

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jeanelle Maraid is not just a survivor, but an activist and a beacon for those silenced. For over 25 years, encompassing her journey through and beyond an abusive marriage, she has been unearthing the concealed atrocities within countless households, families, and intimate partnerships. Operating under the pseudonym Jeanelle Maraid, she champions anonymity for safety and ensures her voice will not be muted.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845609-marrying-the-boogeyman

SOURCE Jeanelle Maraid