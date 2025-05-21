Jeanine Ruda Genauer, JPR Group Public Relations, Named Inaugural Recipient of McKnight's Commercial Excellence Award in Women of Distinction Program

For more than 15 years, Jeanine has been a transformative force in long term care communications. Her work has helped shape not just individual organizations, but the entire industry. Post this

In presenting the award, McKnight's highlighted why Genauer was selected stating, "For more than 15 years, Jeanine has been a transformative force in long term care communications. Her work has helped shape not just individual organizations, but the entire industry. With a deep commitment to transparency, a sharp strategic vision, and a gift for storytelling, she works to elevate public perception, and build stronger, more meaningful connections with residents, families, and the broader community."

Genauer's recognition highlights her transformative impact on long-term care communications, particularly through her pioneering work during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the strategic force behind a high-profile crisis response campaign for Juniper Communities, her leadership led to over 2.1 billion positive and neutral earned media impressions, 1,800+ placements, and widespread coverage in outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, and AP News.

"I am truly honored to be part of this amazing group of inspiring women," said Genauer. "This award acknowledges the unwavering commitment of all the honorees to enhancing the lives of older adults and shaping the future of long-term care with excellence and compassion."

For over two decades, Jeanine has helped elevate the profile of senior living communities, launching successful campaigns. Her innovative storytelling approach and media strategies have strengthened industry perception and supported resident engagement, employee recruitment, and stakeholder trust. "Jeanine's steady leadership and strategic communications were invaluable during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," said Lynne Katzmann, Founder and CEO of Juniper Communities. "Her compassionate, clear messaging helped maintain unity and trust when it mattered most."

In addition to her professional achievements, Jeanine is a passionate supporter of social and cultural causes. She has also been recognized as a Leading Brand Builder by Leading Women Entrepreneurs and is a recipient of the Great Oak Award from New Jersey Monthly.

Jeanine and the other national honorees were celebrated at a ceremony held in Chicago on May 13, 2025.

