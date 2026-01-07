Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union Partners With Alacriti for a Multi-Year Modernization Strategy Around Real-Time Payments

"Partnering with Alacriti gives our members immediate access to their funds and marks the beginning of a broader modernization journey we're excited to continue in the upcoming year." Post this

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union has launched real-time payments through Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub as the first milestone in a multi-phase payments modernization roadmap.

Members can now receive payments instantly, 24/7, gaining faster access to funds and improved financial flexibility.

The credit union is live on both the RTP® network and FedNow® Service for Receive, and internal corporate Send functionality.

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union (JDCU) has partnered with Alacriti, a leader in cloud-based payments innovation, to launch real-time payment capabilities through the RTP® network from The Clearing House and the Federal Reserve's FedNow® Service. This rollout represents the first major milestone in a broader, multi-year payments modernization strategy JDCU is undertaking with Alacriti.

The credit union is now live with Receive functionality across both networks and has expanded its capabilities with internal corporate Send functionality, positioning itself to offer members faster, more flexible payment options while modernizing its own treasury operations.

With the integration of Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub, JDCU members benefit from:

24/7 Instant Access to Funds: Members can now receive payments in real time, around the clock, giving them immediate access to their money and greater financial flexibility for time-sensitive needs.

Improved Transparency and Member Experience: Real-time payment notifications provide members with immediate confirmation when funds arrive, eliminating the uncertainty of traditional payment methods and enabling better financial planning.

Modernized Operations: For JDCU's back-office teams, automated processing and instant settlement support faster, more accurate vendor payments, with configurable approval workflows that reduce manual effort while maintaining strong controls.

Seamless Digital Experience: The implementation leverages Alacriti's integration framework to work within JDCU's existing digital banking environment, ensuring members can receive instant payments without disruption to their current banking experience.

This implementation leverages Alacriti's integration framework to support JDCU's existing core banking system, delivering a seamless experience for both members and staff. The solution supports efficient deployment, streamlined internal operations, and a unified experience for both members and staff.

As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union founded in Lowell in 1912, JDCU is deeply committed to helping members make smart financial choices and embedding social purpose into everything it does. Modernizing money movement with real-time payments aligns with that mission by enhancing access, convenience, and financial control for its members.

"We see providing fast and reliable banking experiences as part of our commitment to help members make smart financial decisions. That's why enabling real-time payments was a natural step for us," said Larissa C. Thurston, President and Chief Executive Officer at Jeanne D'Arc. "Partnering with Alacriti gives our members immediate access to their funds and marks the beginning of a broader modernization journey we're excited to continue in the upcoming year."

By implementing both the RTP network and FedNow Service simultaneously, JDCU ensures it can receive instant payments from the widest possible range of senders. The dual-network approach expands reach and readiness as real-time payments adoption accelerates across the industry.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union as they bring real-time payments to their members," said Mark Majeske, VP of Faster Payments at Alacriti. "By adopting both RTP and FedNow receive capabilities and committing to a multi-rail modernization strategy, JDCU is setting the standard for how forward thinking community financial institutions can leverage technology to better serve their members."

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union was established in 1912 and is a full-service, community-based financial cooperative. Locally owned by more than 100,000 members with $2.2 billion in assets, Jeanne D'Arc operates eight full-service branches in Lowell, Dracut (2), Tyngsboro, Chelmsford, Methuen, and Westford, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire; high-school branches at Lowell High, Dracut High, and Nashua High School South; a loan center in Lowell; and a mortgage center in Chelmsford. For more information, visit jdcu.com

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], www.alacriti.com

Robin Lorenzen, Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, [email protected], www.jdcu.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alacriti