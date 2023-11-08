Jedox and Fincons Group Join Forces to Propel Enterprise Performance Management Adoption

"Organizations need future-proof planning, budgeting, forecasting, and analysis solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Fincons Group to deliver adaptable planning for more finance teams worldwide," said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. Post this

By combining the Jedox platform with Fincons' delivery services, businesses can improve their performance, agility and profitability by aligning their financial and operational plans, monitoring relevant KPIs, and gaining actionable insights from real-time data. The two companies boost efficiency and empower enterprises worldwide with:

Adaptability: Achieve quick time-to-value through efficient implementation that supports software adoption, minimizing learning curves and enhancing efficiency. Plan for any business purpose, any environment, and any situation. Adapt easily to changing infrastructure and expanding data sources with custom or pre-built Best Practice Accelerator models that offer expert guidance.

Simplification: Jedox delivers cross-organizational, collaborative, and straightforward planning for even the most complex businesses through Excel-friendly tools, practical artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies. With its Excel similarity and Jedox Add-in for Excel 365, Jedox is an easy-to-use solution.

Integration: Jedox integrates data from any source and any business system (CRM, HCM, ERP, etc.), enabling enterprises to seamlessly consolidate and analyze real-time data within a centralized platform. Low-code/no-code integration requires fewer technical resources to set up and maintain. Add convenience and gain efficiency by unifying input across the organization.

Fincons Group and Jedox share a common vision of empowering the Office of Finance with easy-to-use and scalable solutions that adapt to changing market conditions and business needs. Together, they aim to provide customers with end-to-end EPM services spanning strategy definition, a solution design and roadmap, implementation and ongoing support.

"We are excited to partner with Jedox, a recognized leader in the EPM market, and to offer our customers a cutting-edge solution that can transform their planning and analytics capabilities. We believe that Jedox's cloud-native platform, combined with our deep industry knowledge and delivery excellence, will create significant value for clients and help them achieve their business goals," said Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International of Fincons Group.

"Organizations need future-proof planning, budgeting, forecasting, and analysis solutions that mirror the unique contours of their business. We are thrilled to partner with Fincons Group to deliver adaptable planning for more finance teams worldwide," said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. "Digital transformation requires adaptable technology and expertise. Fincons Group's track record of successful EPM projects combined with the Jedox platform will empower businesses to react quickly to changes and plan for the future with confidence."

About Jedox

Jedox is the world's most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn't know was possible.

For further details, kindly visit https://www.jedox.com/en/

About Fincons Group

Fincons Group is an international IT business consulting and system integration company that has been supporting companies for 40 years in seizing the opportunities of digital change by offering cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that always anticipate the future. Fincons offers advice on IT strategies in various fields, as well as system integration services for international packages, proprietary solutions and IT services in Smart-Shore through its Delivery Center to companies in the Energy & Utilities, Financial Services and Insurance, Media, Manufacturing, Public Administration, Transportation sectors and to International Institutions. The Group now has over 2,700 professionals and 16 offices in Italy, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Belgium and the United States.

For further details, kindly visit: https://www.finconsgroup.com/

