Jedox Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

"We believe that recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software is a testament to our 2,500 customers and global network of implementation partners who create value through optimized planning, budgeting, forecasting and analysis," said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox.

Jedox supports business leaders' scenario planning and decision making. CFOs can model any aspect of their business including future demand and customer churn predictions through AI-enhanced forecasts. As most people understand Microsoft Excel, they quickly master the Jedox platform and its automated management reporting and dashboarding. This simplifies adoption and change management within the office of finance and allows for better and faster transformation consistent with the way people like to work. Capturing ad hoc insights within dashboards and formatted financial and tabular views of budgets, forecasts, and plans enables companies to understand their drivers and focus on plan execution.

"We continue to invest heavily in R&D, engineering, and product development to bring even more practical applications of AI to the office of finance," said Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer of Jedox. "The market will also see innovation by Jedox in ESG reporting and data integration by deepening connections between financial and operational planning and performance management to further support autonomous finance."

2023 will end with record revenue for Jedox, high customer satisfaction and retention rates, and global customer growth in diverse industries on six continents including Tony's Chocolonely, Leatherman Tools, TomTom, Schaeffler, Henkell & Freixenet, and C&A.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jedox

Jedox is the world's most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn't know was possible.

