Jeevanaa™ Launches Deep Calm and Deep Sleep, Melatonin-Free Ayurveda-Inspired Stress and Sleep Gummies Backed by Modern Nutritional Science

Jeevanaa™ launches Deep Calm and Deep Sleep, melatonin-free formulations rooted in Ayurvedic principles of mind–body harmony and supported by advances in nutritional neuroscience to help individuals unwind naturally and sleep more deeply.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeevanaa™, a wellness brand grounded in the ancient Ayurvedic concept of Jeevanā—the vital energy that sustains balance and clarity—today announced the launch of Deep Calm and Deep Sleep, two melatonin-free formulations presented in a distinctive double-sized gummy format. Created at the intersection of traditional herbal wisdom and modern nutritional neuroscience, and drawing on insights from Oxford-inspired research, the products are designed to support natural stress relief, healthy cortisol balance, and deeper nightly restoration.

Ayurveda teaches that wellbeing begins with harmony between mind and body. Modern nutritional science supports this principle, emphasizing the roles of relaxation pathways, neurotransmitter balance, and restorative rest in sustained wellbeing. Jeevanaa was developed to honour these shared philosophies, offering formulas that encourage a gentle return to balance rather than relying on forceful or hormone-based interventions.

Deep Calm, formulated for evening decompression and emotional steadiness, combines Magnesium Bisglycinate to support nervous-system relaxation, KSM-66® Ashwagandha traditionally associated with vitality and known in modern contexts for supporting healthy cortisol response, Rhodiola Rosea linked to emotional resilience, GABA to encourage calm neural activity, L-Theanine for relaxed clarity, and Vitamins B6 and B12 to maintain normal neurotransmitter function. Together, these ingredients are designed to help the mind and body transition from stimulation into a more grounded, receptive state.



Deep Sleep, created for nighttime rest, blends Magnesium Bisglycinate, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, Lemon Balm, Chamomile Extract, and Vitamins B6 and B12—botanicals and nutrients traditionally associated with tranquility and now recognized for their roles in supporting relaxation and sleep quality. The melatonin-free formulation is intended to support a more natural sleep cycle, encouraging rest that feels deep yet gentle, and mornings that feel clear rather than clouded.

As wellness routines evolve, many individuals look for products that feel substantial, comforting, and grounding—especially at the end of demanding days or after evening exercise. Traditional small-format gummies often require multiple servings, diminishing the significance of the ritual. Jeevanaa's signature double-sized gummy was created to provide a more intentional, sensory experience while delivering purposeful ingredient levels in each piece.

A spokesperson for Jeevanaa™ said, "Jeevanaa represents the balance and vitality that Ayurveda teaches as essential for living well. By uniting traditional herbal principles with modern nutritional science—and expressing them through a premium double-sized gummy—we designed Deep Calm and Deep Sleep to help individuals unwind naturally, support healthy cortisol balance, and experience deeper nightly restoration."

