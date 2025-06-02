Jeff Bain Launches "Scaling Beyond the Founder™" to Help Leadership Teams Build Self-Managing Companies

Jeff Bain launches Scaling Beyond the Founder™ — a leadership discipline that helps entrepreneurial teams build self-managing companies through real-world executive insight and proven leadership practices.
HOUSTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Bain, a nationally recognized Expert EOS Implementer™ and $100M+ CEO and operational executive, today announced the launch of Scaling Beyond the Founder™, a leadership discipline that blends a growth-oriented mindset and real-world executive insight to help companies lead more effectively, execute with discipline, and scale sustainably — with or without the founder at the center.
With over 25 years of real-world executive leadership and more than 650 full-day EOS® sessions facilitated, Bain brings a powerful combination of operational expertise and EOS® mastery to the table. His work focuses on helping entrepreneurial leadership teams overcome the "complexity ceiling" — the hidden point where growth stalls due to structural and leadership strain. As the Boston Consulting Group notes, "Complexity can scatter and fragment an organization's mission and sense of purpose."
"Most companies don't stall because of strategy — they stall because their leadership system can't scale," said Bain. "That's where Scaling Beyond the Founder™ comes in. We apply a proven leadership discipline — equipping teams to navigate the transition from founder-led to leadership-led organizations, and to develop the leadership capabilities needed for a truly self-managing company."
As Harvard Business Review notes, "In their pursuit of strong performance, CEOs and executives often overlook a critical factor in organizational success: the health of their leadership team." Through Scaling Beyond the Founder™, Bain brings real-world executive insights — helping leadership teams build trust, strengthen their ability to execute, and facilitate leadership transition.
Bain implements EOS®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System® created by Gino Wickman and EOS Worldwide — a complete set of real-world tools designed to help entrepreneurial leadership teams strengthen the Six Key Components® of their business. At the same time, he draws from his professional experience running $100M+ operations in aerospace and industrial manufacturing to help teams overcome challenges with the right leadership posture and habits in place.
"EOS® gives teams the proven tools they need," Bain explained. "Scaling Beyond the Founder™ applies real-world insights to help leadership teams internalize the mindset needed to lead with clarity, accountability, and trust at scale— especially in businesses that are stuck between $5M and $50M in revenue."
This approach has helped leadership teams move from reactive chaos to cohesive execution — a shift Bain describes as the foundation for building a truly self-managing company.
The end goal of Jeff's work? Helping clients experience what EOS® calls The EOS Life® — doing what you love, with people you love, making a difference, being compensated appropriately, and having time for other passions.
That's not a tagline. It's what happens when the business runs on a system — and the founder stops being the system.
EOS®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System®, The EOS Life®, Expert EOS Implementer™, Six Key Components® and related marks are trademarks of EOS Worldwide. Used with permission.
