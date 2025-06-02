Jeff Bain Launches "Scaling Beyond the Founder™" to Help Leadership Teams Build Self-Managing Companies

Most companies don't stall because of strategy — they stall because their leadership system can't scale. Post this

"Most companies don't stall because of strategy — they stall because their leadership system can't scale," said Bain. "That's where Scaling Beyond the Founder™ comes in. We apply a proven leadership discipline — equipping teams to navigate the transition from founder-led to leadership-led organizations, and to develop the leadership capabilities needed for a truly self-managing company."

As Harvard Business Review notes, "In their pursuit of strong performance, CEOs and executives often overlook a critical factor in organizational success: the health of their leadership team." Through Scaling Beyond the Founder™, Bain brings real-world executive insights — helping leadership teams build trust, strengthen their ability to execute, and facilitate leadership transition.

Bain implements EOS®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System® created by Gino Wickman and EOS Worldwide — a complete set of real-world tools designed to help entrepreneurial leadership teams strengthen the Six Key Components® of their business. At the same time, he draws from his professional experience running $100M+ operations in aerospace and industrial manufacturing to help teams overcome challenges with the right leadership posture and habits in place.

"EOS® gives teams the proven tools they need," Bain explained. "Scaling Beyond the Founder™ applies real-world insights to help leadership teams internalize the mindset needed to lead with clarity, accountability, and trust at scale— especially in businesses that are stuck between $5M and $50M in revenue."

This approach has helped leadership teams move from reactive chaos to cohesive execution — a shift Bain describes as the foundation for building a truly self-managing company.

The end goal of Jeff's work? Helping clients experience what EOS® calls The EOS Life® — doing what you love, with people you love, making a difference, being compensated appropriately, and having time for other passions.

That's not a tagline. It's what happens when the business runs on a system — and the founder stops being the system.

To learn more, schedule a 15-minute Introductory Call or connect with Jeff on LinkedIn.

EOS®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System®, The EOS Life®, Expert EOS Implementer™, Six Key Components® and related marks are trademarks of EOS Worldwide. Used with permission.

