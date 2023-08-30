Jeff Bashaw Appointed PathFactory Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Scale and Revenue Growth

"PathFactory's dedication to the modern B2B buyer through innovative content AI solutions is changing the industry, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to provide exceptional value to our customers and achieve new heights of success." - Jeff Bashaw, CRO, PathFactory Tweet this

"At PathFactory, AI capabilities, automation, and data insights have been built into our product since day one to help our customers deliver personalized content at scale," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "With rapidly growing demand in the market for our AI-driven content intelligence solution, we are excited to have Jeff's expertise here to help us scale and drive amazing success for our customers."

Bashaw joins PathFactory with 25 years of successful revenue growth and leadership roles at SymphonyAI, RapidMiner, Qlik, TIBCO, and DataSynapse. Bashaw is a strong proponent for customer success and has decades of experience building and leading global teams. With a keen understanding of customer-centric approaches and a drive to deliver exceptional results, Bashaw's addition to the PathFactory leadership team is expected to foster even greater customer success and satisfaction.

"With the mainstream emergence of generative AI, I can say with confidence that PathFactory is poised for amazing growth, and I'm thrilled to join the company at this exciting juncture," said Bashaw. "PathFactory's dedication to the modern B2B buyer through innovative content AI solutions is changing the industry, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to provide exceptional value to our customers and achieve new heights of success."

The appointment of Bashaw to Chief Revenue Officer comes less than a year after another high-profile hire, with the appointment of Salesforce alumni Venk Chandran as Chief Product Officer.

About PathFactory

PathFactory is a content intelligence platform that helps B2B marketing, sales, and support teams create personalized content experiences for their buyers. It uses AI to track user behavior and recommend the most relevant content to each individual. With our proprietary content intelligence data, we provide insights into how buyers are engaging with content, helping you optimize your content strategy, and connect with your buyers in a more personalized and meaningful way to drive pipeline and revenue.

PathFactory has been recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies. PathFactory was also named the 2023 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2023 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner.

Visit PathFactory.com to see how we can supercharge your ABM, Partner Marketing, Web Personalization and Sales Interactions.

