Jeff Bell, Former LegalShield CEO, Joins DOmedia's Board of Directors

His extensive background includes serving as CEO of LegalShield, where he was a driving force behind significant growth, expanding the company's valuation from $650 million to $2.4 billion; during his tenure, LegalShield's revenue grew from $360 million to $600 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Bell to our Board of Directors," Mike Cooper, DOmedia CEO, said. "Jeff's proven track record of driving transformative growth, his deep understanding of technology and marketing, and his strategic vision will strengthen our ability to deliver value to our clients."

He holds master's degrees from Johns Hopkins and Wharton, and he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kenyon College.

"The media world has radically changed this century and there is continued room for Out-of-Home to grow in share of market, with efficiency and efficacy," Jeff Bell said. "I believe DOmedia will create value for advertisers, media agencies and the suppliers of this key medium."

Bell will usher in AI foresight, legal knowledge, and economic acuity, with his input undoubtedly proving valuable as DOmedia continues to innovate and expand its presence in the OOH space.

About DOmedia:

DOmedia is the leading out-of-home advertising technology platform, connecting buyers and sellers of OOH media across the United States. Through its comprehensive suite of tools, DOmedia streamlines the OOH media buying and selling process, enabling efficient campaign planning, execution, and measurement.

