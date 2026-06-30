Jeff Davidson Group Joins Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

"Being part of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty gives us a platform that reflects the way our clients live and invest today." — Jeff Davidson, Jeff Davidson Group Post this

Known for a highly personalized approach, the team combines deep market expertise with strategic marketing and representation. Davidson's background in finance, economics, custom homebuilding, and visual arts informs a distinctive perspective that brings clarity and confidence to complex real estate decisions.

The Jeff Davidson Group has ranked among RealTrends' top-producing teams nationwide for the past three years. Davidson has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Modern Luxury Magazine, and the San Diego Business Journal, where he was recognized as a Leader of Influence.

The multilingual team, which includes Matt Merrill, Carlos De La Fuente, Bianca Lizarraga, and Veronica Lawrence, serves clients globally with Spanish, Italian, and French language capabilities. Their client base includes San Diego and Coachella Valley homeowners, second-home buyers, investors, and international clients from Mexico, Canada, and Europe seeking real estate representation throughout Southern California and the Baja California corridor.

"For us, luxury has always been about the experience," said Davidson. "Every client relationship is personal, and every detail matters. Our focus has always been delivering strategic guidance, exceptional service, and results that exceed expectations."

Davidson said joining Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was a natural next step for a team whose clientele increasingly spans multiple markets and countries.

"Our clients are buying and selling across several markets, and many have a global footprint," said Davidson. "Being part of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty gives us a platform that reflects the way our clients live and invest today. It was important for us to align with a company that shares our commitment to quality, discretion, and an elevated client experience."

Through the Sotheby's International Realty network, the Jeff Davidson Group gains access to advisors and resources across 86 countries and territories, providing San Diego-area clients with exceptional global reach and referral opportunities.

"Jeff Davidson and his team embody the professionalism, market expertise, and client-first approach that define our company," said Martha Mosier, President of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "Their reputation for exceptional representation and trusted relationships makes them a tremendous addition to our organization. We're excited to welcome Jeff and his team and support their continued growth."

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is one of Southern California's leading real estate brokerages, with more than 500 advisors serving clients throughout San Diego and Orange County. Founded in 2008, the company closed approximately $4.5 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through the Sotheby's International Realty network, clients are connected to nearly 26,000 real estate professionals across 86 countries and territories. In 2025, the network generated approximately $182 billion in sales volume and nearly $7 billion in global referral volume among affiliated companies.

About the Jeff Davidson Group

Headquartered in San Diego's Bankers Hill neighborhood, the Jeff Davidson Group serves buyers, sellers, investors, and developers throughout San Diego, Southern California, and Northern Baja California. Approaching $1 billion in career sales volume, the team specializes in distinctive residential properties, luxury home sales, investment opportunities, and new development representation for a domestic and international clientele.

Media Contact

Heidi Hockenberry, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, 1 3104097299, [email protected], pacificsir.com

SOURCE Pacific Sotheby's International Realty