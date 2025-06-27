Jeff Fordham Launches Poolwerx Franchise in Canton & Cumming, GA, Bringing Clients Engineering Precision and Entrepreneurial Experience

"I want to provide the opportunity for families to spend quality time together and make memories in the pool." - Poolwerx Franchise Partner Jeff Fordham Post this

With over 30 years in RF antenna measurement—spanning engineering, sales, marketing, and P&L leadership—and a master's in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, Fordham brings strong technical and operational insight. His background also includes managing rental properties and being an investor in a craft brewery.

"Managing teams, solving technical problems, and delivering customer-focused solutions have been at the core of my career," he noted. "Those exact skills translate to the pool business."

Fordham was drawn to Poolwerx's hub-and-spoke model, which uniquely combines mobile pool service with retail operations —two of the most proven business models in franchising. "As I evaluated different opportunities, I saw how rare it was to find a brand that effectively leverages both," he explained. "Poolwerx aligns perfectly with my goals by providing that structure, offering strong scalability and multiple revenue streams through service routes and providing a convenient retail storefront to clients."

Fordham believes that the dual structure creates strong growth potential for him now and into the future. "Having systems like route and inventory management, invoicing, and nationwide pricing agreements in place made launching much smoother," he explained.

While Fordham is covering the Cumming area, he is also building a business rooted in family to help serve the broader market. He has brought in his son-in-law, Harry Spradlin, as a manager to help lead operations and cover the Canton part of the territory—creating a family-focused business that proudly serves other families with pools.

"We want our customers to feel like they're being taken care of by neighbors, not just a service provider," said Spradlin. "This is about doing honest, high-quality work and building real relationships in the community."

Fordham is eager to lead a team and make a tangible difference in North Georgia. "When you bring a pool back to pristine condition and see a family's face light up, that's a huge payoff," he said. "I want to provide the opportunity for families to spend quality time together and make memories in the pool."

Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA, added, "Jeff's blend of engineering rigor, business leadership, and customer focus make him ideally suited to elevate the Poolwerx brand in both Cumming and Canton."

These locally owned and operated franchises offer professional pool and spa maintenance, equipment repair, and water chemistry expertise across Canton (Territory #431) and Cumming (Territory #430), GA. Led by Jeff Fordham, both businesses are backed by Poolwerx's proven systems and national support, ensuring homeowners receive honest, high-quality service.

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with over 650 service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

