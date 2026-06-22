Jeff Hendrickson Software Releases True Origins, an Apple Mail Utility for Tracing Suspicious Email Sources

From the creator of SpamX, True Origins helps Mac users inspect raw message headers, identify likely source domains, and prepare focused abuse reports from Apple Mail.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Hendrickson Software today announced the release of True Origins, a macOS utility for Apple Mail users who want a clearer view of where suspicious email may have come from.

True Origins analyzes the raw source of a selected Apple Mail message, follows the message's delivery path through SMTP headers, and highlights the likely source IP address, host, registered domain, authentication clues, and abuse-reporting contacts. The app is designed to help users move beyond the visible "From" address and prepare more useful reports for email administrators and abuse desks.

"Suspicious email is often designed to look simple on the surface, but the real evidence is in the headers," said Jeff Hendrickson, developer of True Origins. "True Origins gives Apple Mail users a practical way to inspect that evidence, understand confidence and warnings, and prepare a focused report without guessing."

True Origins is a modern continuation of Hendrickson's earlier work on SpamX, updated for today's Apple Mail workflow and today's more complex spam infrastructure. Modern unwanted email may pass through mailing services, forwarders, feedback loops, authentication layers, and compromised infrastructure. True Origins helps preserve that context rather than flattening every case into a single guessed sender.

Key features include:

SMTP header tracing to identify the earliest plausible source handoff

Source IP, host, and registered-domain extraction

Confidence notes and warnings for broken or forwarded header chains

SPF, DKIM, DMARC, ARC, and BIMI evidence when available

Abuse-contact recommendations from message headers, provider signals, abuse.net, and WHOIS evidence

Apple Mail draft creation for user-reviewed abuse reports

True Origins does not send reports automatically. It prepares a visible Apple Mail draft so the user can review the analysis, confirm the intended recipient, and decide whether to send.

True Origins is available now on the Mac App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/true-origins/id6762831597?mt=12

More information is available at:

https://jeffhendrickson.me/true-origins.html

About Jeff Hendrickson Software

Jeff Hendrickson Software develops independent software and games for Apple, mobile, and desktop platforms, including True Origins, Gettysburg, and Ball Turret Gunner II. Jeff Hendrickson is a Virginia-based software developer with decades of experience building practical tools, applications, and cross-platform software.

Press Contact

Jeff Hendrickson Software

https://jeffhendrickson.me/

Media Contact

Jeff Hendrickson, Jeff Hendrickson Software, 1 703-499-6004, [email protected], https://jeffhendrickson.me

SOURCE Jeff Hendrickson Software