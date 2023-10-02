Jeff Lamb, President of Wealth Distribution Strategies has been honored with Harbour Investments, Inc. Blue Diamond Award

Jeff Lamb, President of Wealth Distribution Strategies in Verona, Wisconsin, has been honored with Harbour's Blue Diamond Award. This prestigious award is a testament to Jeff's exceptional performance, as it places him within the distinguished top 1% of advisors within the Harbour network.

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Lamb, President of Wealth Distribution Strategies in Verona, Wisconsin, has been honored with Harbour's Blue Diamond Award. This prestigious award is a testament to Jeff's exceptional performance, as it places him within the distinguished top 1% of advisors within the Harbour network.

Jeff's professional accomplishments continue to soar. This year, he expanded the family legacy by welcoming another brother, Jacob Marty, into the fold of his business. Furthermore, Jeff has invested significant efforts in establishing a stronger presence in the Milwaukee area, and it is with great excitement that they announced the opening of the Brookfield WDS office.

Jeff Lamb said, "The most significant source of professional pride this year is the remarkable success of his team." Four of his team members have achieved esteemed recognition within Harbour's clubs. Jeremy Argue has attained the prestigious Platinum Club status, Kyle French and Jeff's brother, Lucas Marty, have achieved Gold Club status and Matt Smith also joined the Silver Club.

Aaron Hager, President of Harbour Investments stated, "These outstanding achievements show the dedication of Jeff and his team at WDS to the clients and their financial well-being."

