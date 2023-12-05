Jeff Mancini assumes Chief Executive Officer role at Arizent

"Jeff has brought critical strategic thinking to the business and the operational excellence to deliver on it. The board is very excited to partner with him and the management team moving forward." Post this

During that time, he was instrumental to Arizent's transformation from a media and publishing company to a platform-based business, leveraging the company's extensive first-party data to build professional communities across financial and professional services. Some of Arizent's flagship brands include American Banker, Bond Buyer, National Mortgage News, and Financial Planning. Previously, Mancini served as CMO of Related Companies and CMO of PIRA Energy Group, which was acquired by S&P Global in 2016. He also served in executive roles at top agencies R/GA (NYSE:IPG) and Interbrand (NYSE:Omnicom) where he guided businesses to identify and implement tech-enabled growth strategies.

"Arizent is strongly positioned for growth and we are excited to continue to work with Jeff on the next chapter of our story," said Joseph Meyer, Chairman of Observer Capital and Arizent's Board. "Jeff has brought critical strategic thinking to the business and the operational excellence to deliver on it. The board is very excited to partner with him and the management team moving forward."

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at Arizent and look forward to continuing to advance the careers and the business of our incredible customers," said Mancini. "I am confident that, together with our exceptional team, we will further scale the business and help its renowned brands to reach their full potential."

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, and live events. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance. Learn more at: http://www.arizent.com.

