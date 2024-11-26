Jeff Murphy Law Announces 2024 Victims' Rights Scholarship Winner

Congratulations to Cassidy Branch, J.D. Candidate at Florida State University College of Law
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Jeff Murphy Law in congratulating Cassidy Branch on her recent award of the Jeff Murphy Law Victims' Rights Scholarship! Cassidy is pursuing her law degree at Florida State University College of Law, where she received an undergraduate degree in Political Science.
Ms. Branch is an outstanding scholar, having also been honored with the Thomas R. Dye Award for her excellence in the classroom and exemplary service to the FSU community. This merit award is given for having the highest GPA in the major. Ms. Branch is also a member of the FSU Senate and Vice President of Phi Alpha Delta, a professional fraternity composed of pre-law and law students, legal educators, attorneys, judges, and government officials and one of the largest professional law fraternities in the United States.
We're excited to see how Cassidy will advocate for the rights of injured victims and how her talent, education, and intelligence will serve the Florida legal community. Please join us in congratulating Cassidy!
More About the Jeff Murphy Law Victims' Rights Scholarship
With over 29 years of dedicated service, Jeff Murphy has been a staunch advocate for injury victims and their families, defending their rights against negligence and malice. His commitment to securing fair compensation for his clients is evident through his impressive success rate and the positive impact he has made on their lives. While he acknowledges that financial settlements cannot restore lost loved ones or heal injuries, Jeff takes pride in enhancing his clients' lives by safeguarding their financial stability.
Candidates for the Victims' Rights Scholarship write an essay explaining more about what inspired them to pursue a legal career focusing on protecting the rights of injury victims. They also share examples of things they have done in the past to support the rights of people injured in avoidable accidents.
Scholarship candidates are law students pursuing a Juris Doctorate. As part of their scholarship application, they must also explain how their education will help them achieve their goals of improving the lives of people who have suffered personal injury.
