Jeff Plagge Joins Barnes & Co., Adding Regulatory and Operational Expertise to Family Office's Banking Investments

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barnes & Co., a family office managing the investments of the Harrison Barnes family, welcomes Jeff Plagge as its Managing Director. Plagge, a seasoned professional in the banking industry, will lead the firm's strategic initiatives in community banking.

Jeff Plagge's appointment represents a step forward for Barnes & Co., reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community bank investing. The newly retired Iowa Superintendent of Banking and former President & CEO of Northwest Financial Corp., one of Iowa's largest depositories, brings regulatory and operational expertise to complement the office's investing experience.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff as Managing Director at Barnes & Co. During our many interactions, it became obvious that his entrepreneurial attitude, integrity, and straightforward style would be a strong cultural fit with our team. His extensive operating and regulatory experience align with our community bank investing focus, and I have full trust and confidence in him," said Harrison Barnes, Principal of Barnes & Co.

Plagge's distinguished career includes his appointment as Iowa Superintendent of Banking and leadership roles at Northwest Financial Corp., a $2.9 billion financial services holding company. He has served as the Chairman of the American Bankers Association, the Iowa Bankers Association, and was recently peer-elected to the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

"I am honored to join Barnes & Co., and eager to pair my experience with the office's terrific reputation in the community bank investment community. I look forward to collaborating with the Barnes family and the dedicated team at Barnes & Co., to analyze and explore strategic bank investment opportunities, which may include the whole acquisition of a well-regarded bank," said Plagge, who is set to start immediately.

Barnes & Co. manages the financial interests of the Harrison Barnes family. The firm invests in an S&P 500 index fund, complemented by strategic equity and fixed-income holdings in the banking industry.

