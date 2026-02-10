Jeff Skeldon of ArmorCode Named a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief, Accelerating Strong Channel Momentum

"Jeff's recognition as a CRN Channel Chief reflects his deep commitment to building a channel program rooted in trust, customer outcomes, and true partnership," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO at ArmorCode. Post this

At ArmorCode, Skeldon has played a central role in formalizing and scaling the company's channel program, expanding partner engagement across North America and Europe, and aligning sales, channel, and technical teams to better support customers navigating increasingly complex vulnerability, AI risk, and application security challenges. Over the past year, his leadership has helped strengthen partner enablement through new certification and technical training initiatives, while reinforcing ArmorCode's commitment to a selective, high-impact partner ecosystem focused on joint customer success.

"Jeff's recognition as a CRN Channel Chief reflects his deep commitment to building a channel program rooted in trust, customer outcomes, and true partnership," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO at ArmorCode. "Under Jeff's leadership, we've strengthened our channel-first approach by investing in enablement, technical expertise, and close collaboration with our partners. This recognition highlights both Jeff's impact and our continued focus on empowering partners to deliver meaningful value to customers."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

Read more about Jeff Skeldon's CRN Channel Chief recognition and ArmorCode here.

Building on Channel Program Momentum

ArmorCode was also recently named to the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category, highlighting fast-rising technology vendors driving innovation and growth across the channel. The company was recognized for delivering a unified view across code, cloud, containers, infrastructure, and AI, while automating security workflows to accelerate remediation.

Further reinforcing this momentum, ArmorCode was also named by ChannelPro Network as one of its 25 Profit-Driving Solutions Every MSP Should Know About for 2025. Selected by ChannelPro's Advisory Group in collaboration with MSP experts, the list highlights technologies delivering measurable, bottom-line impact for IT providers serving SMBs. The recognition reflects ArmorCode's ability to help MSPs streamline operations, stand out in a competitive market, and build more profitable, scalable businesses.

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is redefining security governance in the AI era as the independent control plane for software and infrastructure security. Recognized by customers and industry analysts as the leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), ArmorCode delivers Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM) that de-risks AI adoption, unifies exposure management, and accelerates compliance to surface cybersecurity risks with real business impact.

Processing billions of findings across hundreds of native security and developer tool integrations, ArmorCode's agentic platform unifies, prioritizes, and remediates vulnerabilities across applications, cloud, code, infrastructure, and AI. Powered by Anya, the industry's first virtual security champion, ArmorCode is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises to eliminate critical security technical debt—remediating less to reduce risk faster. For more information, visit www.armorcode.com.

Follow ArmorCode: LinkedIn I X

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:

RH Strategic for ArmorCode

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brendan Hughes, RH Strategic for ArmorCode, 1 2064035994, [email protected]

SOURCE ArmorCode