Jeff Skinner & Suzanne Harding of Kukui'ula Realty Group Join The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agents Jeff Skinner & Suzanne Harding accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Jeff Skinner & Suzanne are two of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Kauai, HI.
KAUAI, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kukui'ula Realty Group is the exclusive in-house real estate agency for Kukui'ula. From breathtaking oceanview estates to exclusive golf course residences, find your dream home within the 1,010-acre Kukui'ula private club community. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched service, the team of Suzanne (Suzy) Harding and Jeff Skinner provides a personalized experience to buyers and sellers alike. Whether seeking to build on a homesite, acquire a spec home, or invest in a resale property, Suzy and Jeff's extensive knowledge ensures clients find their ideal home or investment.
Visit Jeff Skinner & Suzanne Harding's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/kukuiula-realty-group-jeff-skinner-suzanne-harding/
