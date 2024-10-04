Jeff Zevely to emcee the 2024 San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Jeff Zevely will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma San Diego 5K event on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at De Anza Cove Park. Jeff will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30AM PT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9AM PT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the San Diego-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Jeff Zevely will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma San Diego 5K event on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at De Anza Cove Park. Jeff will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30AM PT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9AM PT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the San Diego-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $90,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

We are excited to share that local sponsor, Alastin Skincare, will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day!

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the San Diego event this October. Our Local Sponsors include Alastin Skincare, Bristol Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Novartis and SkylineDx. Our 2024 National Sponsor and Prevention Partner is Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, October 17th at 11:59 pm PT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian

Miles for Melanoma Development Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, [email protected]

