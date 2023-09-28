Jeff Zevely to return as Emcee for the 2023 San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K!

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Jeff Zevely will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma San Diego 5K event on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at De Anza Cove Park. Jeff will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30AM PT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9AM PT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the San Diego-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce that Jeff Zevely will be returning to emcee the annual Miles for Melanoma San Diego 5K event on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at De Anza Cove Park. Jeff will welcome guests to the opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30AM PT and kick off the 5K which starts at 9AM PT. The 5K walk/race will bring together the San Diego-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

We are excited to share that the San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K is Presented by DermTech, showcasing their steadfast commitment to the melanoma community. Beyond their sponsorship, DermTech Sticker Squad has secured a prominent position among our leading teams for the event! Alastin Skincare has re-joined us as a Local Presenting Sponsor and will be hosting on-site and complimentary skin screenings on event day.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the San Diego event this October. Local sponsors include Castle Biosciences, DermTech, Alastin Skincare, Ascentage Pharma and Novartis. National sponsors include National Prevention Sponsor Neutrogena and National Apparel Partner Cabana Life.

All in-person and registered participants will receive a 2023 UPF 50+ race shirt provided by our NEW National Apparel Partner, Cabana Life. Register to attend the San Diego Miles for Melanoma 5K event here by Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at 11:59PM PT.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

