Jefferson Conservation District Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Garrett Stephens, Director of Jefferson Conservation District. "Joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

Jefferson Conservation District invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/jeffersoncd include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 429 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About Jefferson Conservation District:

As part of holistic forest restoration, JCD staff assist private landowners with planning and implementing forest and noxious weed management projects on their land to restore ecosystems and mitigate wildfire hazards. In partnership with Jefferson County, JCD also delivers the annual Slash Collection Program for residents working on their own defensible space and home hardening.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

