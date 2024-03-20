Jefferson Conservation District Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

Jefferson Conservation District officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct that provides over 400 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management.
DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jefferson Conservation District officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct that provides over 400 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management. Jefferson Conservation District invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/jeffersoncd to access its upcoming solicitations.
Moving forward into the digital era, Jefferson Conservation District can publish all bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System site, by doing this they will be able to track every step of the process and have a more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can track vendors interested in a specific bid, as well as finding out which ones download the documents.
"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Garrett Stephens, Director of Jefferson Conservation District. "Joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."
Jefferson Conservation District invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/jeffersoncd include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 429 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About Jefferson Conservation District:
As part of holistic forest restoration, JCD staff assist private landowners with planning and implementing forest and noxious weed management projects on their land to restore ecosystems and mitigate wildfire hazards. In partnership with Jefferson County, JCD also delivers the annual Slash Collection Program for residents working on their own defensible space and home hardening.
About Bidnet Direct:
Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.
Media Contact
Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com
SOURCE Bidnet Direct
Share this article