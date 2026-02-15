Jefferson County, Colorado Jury Returns Record $8 Million Verdict Against LCA Vision, Inc. in LASIK Malpractice Case Involving 24-Year-Old Pilot

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 11, 2026, a suburban Denver jury returned an $8,030,000 verdict in favor of Nicholas Lara, a 24-year-old commercial pilot, in a medical malpractice case arising from elective LASIK surgery that resulted in permanent vision damage. Of the total award, $7,200,000 was designated as the present value of future economic loss.

The jury found against LASIKPlus, concluding that LASIKPlus was negligent in failing to implement adequate policies and procedures governing training, and that failure led to negligent pre-operative screening and surgical clearance of the patient.

At trial, evidence demonstrated that the FAA required Mr. Lara to maintain perfect 20/20 best corrected visual acuity in each eye to qualify as a pilot. LASIKPlus' optometrist evaluated the patient and recommended him for LASIK surgery in both eyes, despite test results which revealed warning signs of keratoconus. Keratoconus is a known contraindication to LASK surgery. As a result, Mr. Lara developed post-LASIK ectasia, which is a progressive vision-threatening corneal disease, with no cure.

Evidence showed that critical warning flags on the Pentacam ophthalmic device had been disabled to decrease the index of suspicion for ectasia.

"This case was about safety and responsibility in elective medicine," said plaintiff's counsel, Todd J. Krouner. "When a 24-year-old pilot undergoes elective eye surgery, the pre-operative screening process must function flawlessly. Here, the jury recognized that LASIKPlus' high volume business model placed patient profit above patient safety."

The $7.2 million economic damages award reflects the substantial impact on Mr. Lara's earning capacity and career trajectory in a profession where the small loss of vision to just 20/25 in one eye will be fatal to a pilot's career.

In addition to economic damages, the jury awarded Mr. Lara $600,000 for past and future pain and suffering, loss of life's enjoyment, and permanent disfigurement (of his corneas). That award recognizes the detrimental impact that ectasia has on all aspects of Mr. Lara's daily life activities, including impaired visual quality, recreational activities, and the impact on his social relationships, including aspirations to be a father.

Finally, $130,000 was allocated to future medical expenses, including special scleral contact lenses, which Mr. Lara will need for rest of his life.

The verdict underscores the obligation of corporate medical entities to ensure that proper training, oversight, and safety protocols are in place before recommending and performing contraindicated elective procedures.

The defendants have not yet indicated whether they intend to appeal.

Mr. Lara was represented by Todd J. Krouner, of the Law Office of Todd J. Krouner, Chappaqua, New York, Alana M. Anzalone, of the Anzalone Law, Arvada, Colorado, and Jennifer Simpson, of Buckley Simpson Law, Lakewood, Colorado.

