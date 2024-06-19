Jefferson Health, Intermountain Health, and Parkview Health Pharmacy go live on VPL's Smart Supply Chain Platform

VPL proudly announces the successful onboarding of Jefferson Health, Intermountain Health, and Parkview Health Pharmacy to its innovative Smart Supply Chain Platform, marking a significant step in enhancing healthcare logistics and patient service delivery.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VPL, a leading innovator in healthcare logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the successful onboarding of several prominent healthcare organizations, including Jefferson Health and Intermountain Health. Additionally, Parkview Health, which went live with VPL's freight management solution last year, has successfully added and implemented VPL Rx within its specialty pharmacy.
VPL Co-Founder and CEO, Eric McGlade, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed healthcare providers and pharmacies to the VPL family. Our software, services, and data platform are designed to reduce costs, improve control, and increase visibility into critical shipments. We are confident that our new partners will see significant improvements in efficiency and patient care."
These new partners join a growing list of organizations that trust VPL to manage their logistics needs. Many of their customers, now including Intermountain Health and Parkview Health, leverage their freight management and specialty pharmacy solutions. These dynamic partnerships highlight VPL's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address complex challenges across the industry. Furthermore, they demonstrate VPL's strategic foresight in supporting initiatives at scale.
McGlade added, "It's an exciting time to support the healthcare supply chain because the appetite for evolution is high. We continue to guarantee cost savings for freight management while supporting strategic initiatives like scaling specialty pharmacy operations and streamlining outbound and intranetwork shipping."
VPL's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to optimize supply chain management, reduce operational costs, and ensure the timely delivery of critical medical supplies and medications. The onboarding of these new customers underscores the platform's reliability and effectiveness in meeting the unique demands of the healthcare sector.
For more information about VPL and its services, please visit getvpl.com.
About VPL
VPL modernizes clinical supply chains to support healthier patients. Their technology-driven solutions and consultative customer experience empower health systems and outpatient pharmacies to build smarter, more resilient supply chains. With over 700 hospitals and a 97% customer retention rate, VPL is trusted to deliver transparency, cost savings, and peace of mind.
Media Contact
Ashley Weese, VPL, 1 6144077300, [email protected] , getvpl.com
