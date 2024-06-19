Jefferson Health, Intermountain Health, and Parkview Health Pharmacy go live on VPL's Smart Supply Chain Platform

It's an exciting time to support the healthcare supply chain because the appetite for evolution is high. We continue to guarantee cost savings for freight management while supporting strategic initiatives like scaling specialty pharmacy operations and streamlining outbound and intranetwork shipping. Post this

These new partners join a growing list of organizations that trust VPL to manage their logistics needs. Many of their customers, now including Intermountain Health and Parkview Health, leverage their freight management and specialty pharmacy solutions. These dynamic partnerships highlight VPL's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address complex challenges across the industry. Furthermore, they demonstrate VPL's strategic foresight in supporting initiatives at scale.

McGlade added, "It's an exciting time to support the healthcare supply chain because the appetite for evolution is high. We continue to guarantee cost savings for freight management while supporting strategic initiatives like scaling specialty pharmacy operations and streamlining outbound and intranetwork shipping."

VPL's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to optimize supply chain management, reduce operational costs, and ensure the timely delivery of critical medical supplies and medications. The onboarding of these new customers underscores the platform's reliability and effectiveness in meeting the unique demands of the healthcare sector.

For more information about VPL and its services, please visit getvpl.com.

About VPL

VPL modernizes clinical supply chains to support healthier patients. Their technology-driven solutions and consultative customer experience empower health systems and outpatient pharmacies to build smarter, more resilient supply chains. With over 700 hospitals and a 97% customer retention rate, VPL is trusted to deliver transparency, cost savings, and peace of mind.

Media Contact

Ashley Weese, VPL, 1 6144077300, [email protected] , getvpl.com

